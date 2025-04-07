MTL@NSH: Game recap 

NASHVILLE – Cole Caufield set a new career high in points and the Canadiens stretched their win streak to five in a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.

Montreal now sits six points clear of the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings for the final Wild Card spot in the East.

Caufield scored his 36th goal—and 66th point—of the season to tie the game in the second period, before Patrik Laine buried the eventual game-winner just minutes later.

Lane Hutson picked up an assist on Laine’s goal to tie Chris Chelios’ franchise record for most points by a rookie defenseman in a single season.

Between the pipes, Jakub Dobes stood tall with 36 saves.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.