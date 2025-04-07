MTL@NSH: Game recap 

Habs complete weekend sweep, extend win streak to five

20250406_MTLNSH_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

NASHVILLE – Cole Caufield set a new career high in points and the Canadiens stretched their win streak to five in a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.

Montreal now sits six points clear of the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings for the final Wild Card spot in the East.

Caufield scored his 36th goal—and 66th point—of the season to tie the game in the second period, before Patrik Laine buried the eventual game-winner just minutes later.

Lane Hutson picked up an assist on Laine’s goal to tie Chris Chelios’ franchise record for most points by a rookie defenseman in a single season.

Between the pipes, Jakub Dobes stood tall with 36 saves.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 01:40 [1]-1 Caufield (Suzuki)

MTL@NSH: Caufield scores goal against Juuse Saros

P2 05:47 [2]-1 Laine (Hutson, Newhook)

MTL@NSH: Laine scores goal against Juuse Saros

Nashville goals

P1 04:19 0-[1] Stamkos (Forsberg)

What’s next

The Canadiens return home to face the Detroit Red Wings at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. For tickets, click here.

