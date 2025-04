The 21-year-old beat out forwards Matvei Michkov and Cutter Gauthier for the nod.

With five goals and 54 assists so far this season, Hutson is leaving his mark in his debut campaign. He ranks third all-time in assists among NHL rookie defensemen, and his 59 points rank him 10th all-time among first-year blue-liners in the League.

This is the second time Hutson has claimed the Rookie of the Month honor, having also won it for December.

Hutson was drafted in the second round (62nd overall) in 2022 by Montreal.