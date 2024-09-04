Long Island Nets to play six home games at Place Bell during the 2024-25 NBA G League season

“It’s a privilege for us to partner with the LI Nets for this series of games and offer fans in the greater Montreal area the chance to experience high-level, professional basketball,” said France Margaret Belanger, President, Groupe CH Sports and Entertainment. “A record 50 percent of all players on opening-night NBA rosters during the 2023-24 season had NBA G League experience, underlining the exceptional talent level playing in that League. We anticipate that over the course of six games this winter, ‘Les Nets’ will showcase that ability for local fans in exciting fashion.”

In addition to the six home games played at Place Bell, the Long Island Nets will host a basketball clinic for local children in the Laval community in February. The clinic will serve as an opportunity for kids to learn sports safety and basketball fundamentals taught by LI Nets basketball clinicians. Registration and information regarding the clinic will be released at a later date.

“We are excited to bring Long Island basketball to Montreal and open new pathways to grow the game through this one-of-a-kind collaboration,” said Matt MacDonald, General Manager of the Long Island Nets. “Our players and coaches will benefit tremendously from this experience.”

Tickets for the games played at Place Bell in Laval will go on sale in early October and will start at $25, taxes included. To register to receive presale information and updates on the “Les Nets” games, please visit here.