Long Island Nets to play six home games at Place Bell during the 2024-25 NBA G League season

LI Nets to open Montreal games versus Raptors 905 in weekend series at Place Bell on Jan. 24 and Jan. 26

1920x1080v2
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

LONG ISLAND AND MONTREAL – The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have announced a partnership with Groupe CH to host six home games at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec during the 2024-25 NBA G League season. To celebrate the local market, the Long Island Nets will play under the alternate identity of “Les Nets”.

The logo combines authentic elements of the regional culture in Montreal, including taking inspiration from the Quebec National flag. The logo features the integration of the fleur-de-lys and the blue color palette. The shape of the basketball is highlighted and a nod to the Mount Royal cross that sits atop the name. The red color palette featured is a nod to McGill University in Montreal, where James Naismith, the inventor of the game of basketball, taught classes from 1888 to 1890.

LesNetsLogo

“We’re thrilled to partner with Groupe CH to bring Long Island Nets basketball to the international stage in Montreal,” said Morgan Taylor, Head of Business Operations for the Long Island Nets. “Montreal has a vibrant basketball legacy and this partnership presents a unique opportunity to blend our culture with the Laval community. We look forward to engaging with a new fanbase and creating memorable moments both on and off the court.”

The games mark the first-of-its-kind initiative for the Long Island Nets and the Laval community has shown a great appetite for NBA G League basketball. The partnership will increase the LI Nets exposure in a new market and provide an opportunity for cross-cultural exchange for players, coaches and fans. The game dates and opponents are as follows:

  • vs. Raptors 905 – Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at 7 p.m.
  • vs. Raptors 905 – Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at 3 p.m.
  • vs. Greensboro Swarm – Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at 7 p.m.
  • vs. Delaware Blue Coats – Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at 3 p.m.
  • vs. Memphis Hustle – Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 7 p.m.
  • vs. Memphis Hustle – Friday, March 14, 2025, at 7 p.m.

“It’s a privilege for us to partner with the LI Nets for this series of games and offer fans in the greater Montreal area the chance to experience high-level, professional basketball,” said France Margaret Belanger, President, Groupe CH Sports and Entertainment. “A record 50 percent of all players on opening-night NBA rosters during the 2023-24 season had NBA G League experience, underlining the exceptional talent level playing in that League. We anticipate that over the course of six games this winter, ‘Les Nets’ will showcase that ability for local fans in exciting fashion.”

In addition to the six home games played at Place Bell, the Long Island Nets will host a basketball clinic for local children in the Laval community in February. The clinic will serve as an opportunity for kids to learn sports safety and basketball fundamentals taught by LI Nets basketball clinicians. Registration and information regarding the clinic will be released at a later date.

“We are excited to bring Long Island basketball to Montreal and open new pathways to grow the game through this one-of-a-kind collaboration,” said Matt MacDonald, General Manager of the Long Island Nets. “Our players and coaches will benefit tremendously from this experience.”

Tickets for the games played at Place Bell in Laval will go on sale in early October and will start at $25, taxes included. To register to receive presale information and updates on the “Les Nets” games, please visit here.

About the Long Island Nets

The Long Island Nets are the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets. The team started NBA G League play during the 2016-17 season and presently plays its home game at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. The Nets have reached the postseason four times and won one Eastern Conference Championship, reaching the NBA G League Finals in 2019. For more information, please visit longislandnets.com and follow @longislandnets on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

About Groupe CH

Groupe CH, Quebec's premier sports and entertainment organization, provides unique and memorable experiences for its fans and spectators. Groupe CH owns the Club de hockey Canadien Inc. and the Rocket de Laval. Through evenko and L'Équipe Spectra, the organization’s cultural and entertainment division promotes and presents more than 1,600 shows, festivals and events each year including The Montreal International Jazz Festival, Les Francos de Montréal, Fuego Fuego, OSHEAGA, îLESONIQ, and LASSO. In addition to the Bell Centre in Montreal, the group owns or acts as exclusive manager for multiple performance venues of all sizes such as Place Bell in Laval, MTELUS, le Studio TD, and the Beanfield Theatre. Through the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation and the evenko Foundation, the organization is making a difference in the lives of thousands of young people in Quebec.

