Long Island Nets to play six home games at Place Bell during the 2024-25 NBA G League season

LONG ISLAND AND MONTREAL – The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have announced a partnership with Groupe CH to host six home games at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec during the 2024-25 NBA G League season. To celebrate the local market, the Long Island Nets will play under the alternate identity of “Les Nets”.
The logo combines authentic elements of the regional culture in Montreal, including taking inspiration from the Quebec National flag. The logo features the integration of the fleur-de-lys and the blue color palette. The shape of the basketball is highlighted and a nod to the Mount Royal cross that sits atop the name. The red color palette featured is a nod to McGill University in Montreal, where James Naismith, the inventor of the game of basketball, taught classes from 1888 to 1890.