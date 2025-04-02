FLA@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Captain Nick Suzuki scores with 8.4 seconds left in regulation and then gets the go-ahead goal in overtime to lead the Canadiens past the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers 3-2 in overtime.

Quick hits

After being named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for the second time in 2024-25, Lane Hutson registered three assists in tonight’s victory. With 57 assists on the season, he set a new franchise record for the highest single-single total by a rookie defenseman in Canadiens history, besting Chris Chelios (55A in 1984-85).

With two goals, Suzuki set a new career high for points (79 pts) in a season, surpassing last year’s total (77 pts in 82 games).

Roster

Head coach Martin St-Louis ran with the same lines and D pairings that brought him success in Sunday’s win against the Cats.