FLA@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Captain Nick Suzuki scores with 8.4 seconds left in regulation and then gets the go-ahead goal in overtime to lead the Canadiens past the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers 3-2 in overtime.

Quick hits

  • After being named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for the second time in 2024-25, Lane Hutson registered three assists in tonight’s victory. With 57 assists on the season, he set a new franchise record for the highest single-single total by a rookie defenseman in Canadiens history, besting Chris Chelios (55A in 1984-85).
  • With two goals, Suzuki set a new career high for points (79 pts) in a season, surpassing last year’s total (77 pts in 82 games).

Roster 

Head coach Martin St-Louis ran with the same lines and D pairings that brought him success in Sunday’s win against the Cats.

Samuel Montembeault, who played his 200th career NHL game tonight, turned aside 25 shots. For more stats, check out the Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals 

P1 04:43 0-[1] Anderson (Guhle, Hutson)

FLA@MTL: Anderson scores goal against Vitek Vanecek

P3 19:51 2-[2] Suzuki (Hutson, Slafkovsky)

FLA@MTL: Suzuki scores goal against Vitek Vanecek

OT 00:29 2-[3] Suzuki (Caufield, Hutson)

FLA@MTL: Suzuki scores goal against Vitek Vanecek

Florida goals

 P1 10:37 [1]-1 Mikkola (Lundell)

P2 18:47 [2]-1 Samoskevich (Jones) - PPG

What’s next 

The Canadiens will take part in an Original Six matchup on Thursday when they host the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre. The team will likewise hold the 16th annual edition of the RadioTéléDON. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

