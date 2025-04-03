Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 3

No changes will be brought to the lineup, meaning Kapanen will have to wait his turn before seeing game action. The 21-year-old forward was loaned to Timra IK in the SHL on November 6 following 12 games with the Canadiens earlier this season. He registered 35 points (15G, 20A) in 36 regular season games with the Swedish club.

He’s hoping to return to the Habs lineup and make an impact.

“I’m back here and I kind of know what to expect. I want to get better and get [back into] the lineup someday. When I get there, I want to prove myself and [show] that I can play there again and get a role on the team [...],” said Kapanen during his media op.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The team is also hosting their 16th annual RadioTéléDON. For tickets to the game, click here.