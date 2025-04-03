Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 3

Oliver Kapanen joined his teammates for the session

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – A few players hit the ice at the Bell Centre on Thursday ahead of the Canadiens’ last contest of the season against the Bruins.

A familiar face laced his skates as Oliver Kapanen joined his teammates and was among the players taking part in the skate.

Here’s a look at who was on the ice as of 10:30 a.m.:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

13 Caufield

21 Guhle

75 Dobes

28 Dvorak

48 Hutson

51 Heineman

47 Struble

 

91 Kapanen

72 Xhekaj

92 Laine

55 Pezzetta

89 Roy

 

No changes will be brought to the lineup, meaning Kapanen will have to wait his turn before seeing game action. The 21-year-old forward was loaned to Timra IK in the SHL on November 6 following 12 games with the Canadiens earlier this season. He registered 35 points (15G, 20A) in 36 regular season games with the Swedish club.

He’s hoping to return to the Habs lineup and make an impact.

“I’m back here and I kind of know what to expect. I want to get better and get [back into] the lineup someday. When I get there, I want to prove myself and [show] that I can play there again and get a role on the team [...],” said Kapanen during his media op.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The team is also hosting their 16th annual RadioTéléDON. For tickets to the game, click here.

