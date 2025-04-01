Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 1

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.
Sixteen players, including both goalies, opted to take part in the session, as Montreal looks to sweep the season series with Florida later tonight.
Habs can sweep season series against the Cats with a win on Tuesday
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
13 Caufield
45 Carrier
75 Dobes
28 Dvorak
21 Guhle
35 Montembeault
71 Evans
48 Hutson
51 Heineman
47 Struble
15 Newhook
72 Xhekaj
55 Pezzetta
89 Roy
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
Martin St-Louis confirmed during his press conference that there are no lineup changes expected for Tuesday’s matchup.
The Canadiens and Panthers close out their home-and-home at the Bell Centre at 7:00 p.m. For tickets, click here.