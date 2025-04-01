Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 1

Habs can sweep season series against the Cats with a win on Tuesday

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Sixteen players, including both goalies, opted to take part in the session, as Montreal looks to sweep the season series with Florida later tonight.

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

13 Caufield

45 Carrier

75 Dobes

28 Dvorak

21 Guhle

35 Montembeault

71 Evans

48 Hutson

51 Heineman

47 Struble

 

15 Newhook

72 Xhekaj

 

55 Pezzetta

 

 

89 Roy

 

 

20 Slafkovsky

14 Suzuki

 

 

Martin St-Louis confirmed during his press conference that there are no lineup changes expected for Tuesday’s matchup.

The Canadiens and Panthers close out their home-and-home at the Bell Centre at 7:00 p.m. For tickets, click here.

