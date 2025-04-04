BOS@MTL: Game recap 

MONTREAL – Cole Caufield scored his 35th goal of the season and Nick Suzuki recorded his 80th point of the year in the Canadiens 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

Suzuki became the first Hab since Alexei Kovalev in 2007-08 to reach the 80-point plateau and later tacked on his 81st with an empty-netter to secure the two points.

Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher also found the back of the net, helping Montreal extend their win streak to three games on Thursday.

Samuel Montembeault stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced for his 28th win of the campaign.

