BOS@MTL: Game recap 

Caufield nets 35th goal, Suzuki collects 80th point in Habs win

20250403_BOSMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Cole Caufield scored his 35th goal of the season and Nick Suzuki recorded his 80th point of the year in the Canadiens 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

Suzuki became the first Hab since Alexei Kovalev in 2007-08 to reach the 80-point plateau and later tacked on his 81st with an empty-netter to secure the two points.

Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher also found the back of the net, helping Montreal extend their win streak to three games on Thursday.

Samuel Montembeault stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced for his 28th win of the campaign.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 00:40 0-[1] Dvorak (Gallagher)

BOS@MTL: Dvorak scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

P2 14:24 0-[2] Caufield (Suzuki, Slafkovsky)

BOS@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

P3 03:00 0-[3] Gallagher (Evans)

BOS@MTL: Gallagher scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

P3 18:03 1-[4] Suzuki (Evans, Armia)

BOS@MTL: Suzuki scores empty-net goal

Boston goal

P1 13:19 [1]-3 Lindholm (Pastrnak, Geekie)

What’s next

The Canadiens host the Philadelphia Flyers at the Bell Centre on Saturday. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Postgame @ BOS: Gallagher

Postgame @ BOS: Suzuki

Postgame @ BOS: Slafkovsky

Postgame @ BOS: Anderson

Postgame @ BOS: St-Louis

News Feed

Nick Suzuki teams up with the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 3

The 16th edition of the RadioTéléDON to be held today

BOS@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from optional practice – Apr. 2

Kapanen to join Canadiens on Wednesday

FLA@MTL: Game recap

Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup honor for March

Hutson named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 1

Introducing Blueppi!

FLA@MTL: What you need to know

Gallagher family raising money for brain cancer research

MTL@FLA: Game recap

MTL@FLA: What you need to know

MTL@CAR: Game recap 

MTL@CAR: What you need to know

MTL@PHI: Game recap