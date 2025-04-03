Nick Suzuki teams up with the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is proud to team up with captain Nick Suzuki to launch the Captain’s Circle program. By committing to a personal annual donation, Suzuki has chosen to provide hundreds of children living with illness, special needs, or who have recently lost a parent or loved one the chance to enjoy a unique experience in a private suite and put aside the challenges they are going through for the duration of a hockey game at the Bell Centre.

“Aware of the challenges faced by less fortunate and vulnerable children and their families, I wanted to get involved and do something to help by offering them the chance to enjoy memorable and soothing experiences. As a professional hockey player, I consider myself privileged to do what I love and to be in a position that allows me to give back to the community,” explains the Habs forward. “Beyond the opportunity to attend a hockey game, I hope that the Captain’s Circle will provide kids and their families with some relief in a festive, safe and caring space where they can spend positive moments together while they go through difficult times.”

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s team works with Suzuki, his fiancée Caitlin Fitzgerald, as well as various community organizations and children’s hospitals to select kids who could benefit from this program. The suite will also allow the Foundation to take on a few individual requests that will help make the dreams of children living in precarious situations or in palliative care come true.

Since its creation, the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation has benefited from the generosity of numerous players who, like Suzuki, have participated in various programs through their financial contributions, their efforts to raise funds, and their volunteer work. During the 2023-24 season, the captain donated a suite so that children in need could experience the magic of a game at the Bell Centre. Today, Suzuki further solidifies his commitment to the Foundation by unveiling a brand-new suite program in his name. The Captain's Circle suite has already welcomed nearly 700 children during both past and current seasons.

About the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation is determined to provide a better and healthier future for children in need. Since its inception in August 2000, the Foundation has invested over $48 million in the community by helping over 900 charitable endeavors working for the well-being of underprivileged children throughout the province of Quebec.