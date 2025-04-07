Suzuki named NHL’s second star of the week

Canadiens captain recorded two game-winning goals and seven points in four games last week

Nick Suzuki
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The NHL announced on Monday that captain Nick Suzuki has been named the League’s second star of the week for the period ending on April 6.

Suzuki, 25, enjoyed three multi-point games in four contests last week, picking up a total of seven points (4G, 3A) during the span. Two of Suzuki’s four goals were game-winners, and he also scored the memorable game-tying goal with just over eight seconds remaining in regulation versus Florida at home on April 1.

The London, ON native averaged 20:59 of ice time per game and won 55.2% of his faceoffs last week.

Montreal’s captain has been red-hot since returning from the Four Nations Face-Off break, ranking second in points in the League, behind Robert Thomas, with 32. And, having now recorded 84 points on the season, Suzuki became the first Canadiens player since Alex Kovalev (2007-08) to produce at a point-per-game clip in a season.

News Feed

MTL@NSH: Game recap 

MTL@NSH: What you need to know

PHI@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 5

PHI@MTL: What you need to know

Three-year, entry-level contract for Jacob Fowler

BOS@MTL: Game recap 

Nick Suzuki teams up with the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 3

The 16th edition of the RadioTéléDON to be held today

BOS@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from optional practice – Apr. 2

Kapanen to join Canadiens on Wednesday

FLA@MTL: Game recap

Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup honor for March

Hutson named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 1

Introducing Blueppi!