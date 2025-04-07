Suzuki named NHL’s second star of the week

MONTREAL – The NHL announced on Monday that captain Nick Suzuki has been named the League’s second star of the week for the period ending on April 6.

Suzuki, 25, enjoyed three multi-point games in four contests last week, picking up a total of seven points (4G, 3A) during the span. Two of Suzuki’s four goals were game-winners, and he also scored the memorable game-tying goal with just over eight seconds remaining in regulation versus Florida at home on April 1.

The London, ON native averaged 20:59 of ice time per game and won 55.2% of his faceoffs last week.

Montreal’s captain has been red-hot since returning from the Four Nations Face-Off break, ranking second in points in the League, behind Robert Thomas, with 32. And, having now recorded 84 points on the season, Suzuki became the first Canadiens player since Alex Kovalev (2007-08) to produce at a point-per-game clip in a season.