BOS@MTL: What you need to know

Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation hosts RadioTéléDON as Habs welcome Bruins to the Bell Centre for the first time this season

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens renew their storied rivalry with the Boston Bruins on RadioTéléDON night at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

Tonight’s matchup marks the third between the rivals this season, but first in Montreal.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN

Thursday, April 3 at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE

Bell Centre – Montreal, QC

TV & STREAMING

TSN2, RDS

RADIO

TSN 690, 98.5 FM

STATISTICS

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation will host the 16th edition of its #oneGOALtoASSIST RadioTéléDON on Thursday. The event aims to support the Foundation’s efforts to promote a healthy and physically active lifestyle among children from underprivileged backgrounds across Quebec.

HOW TO DONATE

ONLINE
BY TEXT MESSAGE
Text “HABS” to 45678 to make a $10 donation

See below for some special promotions:

  • Donate $50 and receive an official photo of Patrik Laine
  • Donate $100 and receive official photos of Nick Suzuki and Patrik Laine
  • Donate $250 and receive a hand-signed photo of Lane Hutson, as well as official photos of Nick Suzuki and Patrik Laine

TEAM COMPARISONS

Finding words to describe Tuesday’s game isn’t easy—but we’ll try: Magical. Miraculous. Magnificent.

Led by their captain Nick Suzuki, the Canadiens showed their resilience, bending but never breaking in a 3-2 comeback (emphasis on comeback!) win over the Panthers. With the victory, Montreal completed the season sweep of Florida and held onto the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Entering tonight’s matchup, the Habs are tied with the Rangers for the final playoff spot, but hold the edge on New York based on games played.

The Bruins have steadily decline in 2025, slipping further down the standings with each passing week. Here’s how their bi-weekly positioning has looked in the calendar year:

  • Jan. 1: 3rd in Atlantic
  • Jan. 15: 4th in Atlantic (1st Wild Card)
  • Feb. 1: 5th in Atlantic (3rd Wild Card)
  • Feb. 15: 6th in Atlantic (4th Wild Card)
  • Mar. 1: 6th in Atlantic (4th Wild Card)
  • Mar. 15: 7th in Atlantic (6th Wild Card)
  • Apr. 1: 7th in Atlantic (9th Wild Card)

While home ice has been respectable (19-13-6), away games have disastrous for Boston. The Bruins enter Thursday’s game with an 11-23-3 record away from TD Garden, along with a nine-game losing streak. Scoring has been just as bleak—they have netted more than two goals in a game just twice over their last nine showings.

It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to say this, but it’s becoming undeniable: Boston has entered the rebuilding era. That said, all bets are off in a rivalry game. Habs-Bruins always delivers, no matter who’s in the lineup.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 10 @ BOS: 6-4 BOS

Dec. 1 @ BOS: 6-3 BOS

Apr. 1 vs. BOS:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Morgan Geekie is enjoying a career year with the Bruins. The 26-year-old has 27 goals in 70 games this season (10 more than his previous personal best), including five in his last seven appearances.

For Montreal, it’s Lane Hutson and Suzuki. Enough said.

BY THE NUMBERS: BRUINS-HABS

Here’s how the Bruins and Canadiens match up by the numbers:

Bruins

📈

Canadiens

30-36-9

RECORD

35-30-9

15.3%

POWER PLAY

21.2%

76.3%

PENALTY KILL

80.3%

2.61

GOALS FOR/GAME

2.99

3.29

GOALS AGAINST/GAME

3.31

Pastrnak (37)

GOALS

Caufield (34)

Pastrnak (51)

ASSISTS

Hutson (57)

Pastrnak (88)

POINTS

Suzuki (79)

Zadorov (+14)

+/- DIFFERENTIAL

Suzuki (+12)

Kastelic (218)

HITS

Slafkovsky (178)

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

