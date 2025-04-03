BOS@MTL: What you need to know

See below for some special promotions:

Donate $50 and receive an official photo of Patrik Laine

Donate $100 and receive official photos of Nick Suzuki and Patrik Laine

Donate $250 and receive a hand-signed photo of Lane Hutson, as well as official photos of Nick Suzuki and Patrik Laine

For more information, click here.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Finding words to describe Tuesday’s game isn’t easy—but we’ll try: Magical. Miraculous. Magnificent.

Led by their captain Nick Suzuki, the Canadiens showed their resilience, bending but never breaking in a 3-2 comeback (emphasis on comeback!) win over the Panthers. With the victory, Montreal completed the season sweep of Florida and held onto the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Entering tonight’s matchup, the Habs are tied with the Rangers for the final playoff spot, but hold the edge on New York based on games played.

The Bruins have steadily decline in 2025, slipping further down the standings with each passing week. Here’s how their bi-weekly positioning has looked in the calendar year:

Jan. 1: 3 rd in Atlantic

in Atlantic Jan. 15: 4 th in Atlantic (1 st Wild Card)

in Atlantic (1 Wild Card) Feb. 1: 5 th in Atlantic (3 rd Wild Card)

in Atlantic (3 Wild Card) Feb. 15: 6 th in Atlantic (4 th Wild Card)

in Atlantic (4 Wild Card) Mar. 1: 6 th in Atlantic (4 th Wild Card)

in Atlantic (4 Wild Card) Mar. 15: 7 th in Atlantic (6 th Wild Card)

in Atlantic (6 Wild Card) Apr. 1: 7th in Atlantic (9th Wild Card)

While home ice has been respectable (19-13-6), away games have disastrous for Boston. The Bruins enter Thursday’s game with an 11-23-3 record away from TD Garden, along with a nine-game losing streak. Scoring has been just as bleak—they have netted more than two goals in a game just twice over their last nine showings.

It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to say this, but it’s becoming undeniable: Boston has entered the rebuilding era. That said, all bets are off in a rivalry game. Habs-Bruins always delivers, no matter who’s in the lineup.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 10 @ BOS: 6-4 BOS

Dec. 1 @ BOS: 6-3 BOS

Apr. 1 vs. BOS:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Morgan Geekie is enjoying a career year with the Bruins. The 26-year-old has 27 goals in 70 games this season (10 more than his previous personal best), including five in his last seven appearances.

For Montreal, it’s Lane Hutson and Suzuki. Enough said.

BY THE NUMBERS: BRUINS-HABS

Here’s how the Bruins and Canadiens match up by the numbers: