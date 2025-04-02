Kapanen to join Canadiens on Wednesday

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Wednesday that forward Oliver Kapanen will be joining the Club later in the day.

Kapanen, 21, began the 2024-25 season with the Habs, making his NHL debut on October 10 in Boston. He picked up his first career NHL point in the game with an assist.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound forward went on to play 12 games for Montreal before the team loaned him to Timra IK in the SHL. Kapanen played 36 regular season games for Timra, recording 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points. He also contributed two goals and one assist in six postseason contests in the SHL.

Kapanen had signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens in June. He was selected by Montreal in the second round (64th overall) in 2021.