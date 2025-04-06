PHI@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – A third-period surge lifts the Canadiens past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
Quick hits
- It was the ninth time the Habs pulled off a comeback win in the third period, the most among all NHL clubs this season.
- Brendan Gallagher reached the 20-goal mark for the fifth time in his career. Former Montreal captain Max Pacioretty is the only other active NHL player to have accomplished the same with the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge.
Roster
Oliver Kapanen played his first game as a Hab since November 5.