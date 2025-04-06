PHI@MTL: Game recap

Four straight wins for the Habs

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – A third-period surge lifts the Canadiens past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Quick hits

  • It was the ninth time the Habs pulled off a comeback win in the third period, the most among all NHL clubs this season.
  • Brendan Gallagher reached the 20-goal mark for the fifth time in his career. Former Montreal captain Max Pacioretty is the only other active NHL player to have accomplished the same with the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge.

Roster

Oliver Kapanen played his first game as a Hab since November 5.

Samuel Montembeault made 21 saves in his fifth start in a row. For more stats, check out the Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals

P3 01:24 1-[1] Gallagher (Evans, Dvorak)

PHI@MTL: Gallagher scores goal against Samuel Ersson

P3 02:40 1-[2] Hutson (Suzuki)

PHI@MTL: Hutson scores goal against Samuel Ersson

P3 10:39 1-[3] Suzuki (Guhle) - SHG

PHI@MTL: Suzuki scores SHG against Samuel Ersson

Philadelphia goals

P1 04:10 [1]-0 Poehling (Pelletier, York) 

P3 19:20 [2]-3 Foerster (Konecny, Poehling) - PPG

What’s next

The Canadiens are back in action on Sunday in Nashville where they’ll take on the Predators. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Catch the action on TV on TSN2 and RDS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 and 98.5 fm. Martin St-Louis' squad will be back at home to host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. For tickets, click here.

