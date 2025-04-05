PHI@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will try to avenge their loss to the Flyers in late March when they host Philly at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Habs look to extend win streak to four, strengthen hold on Wild Card spot
WHEN
Saturday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m.
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
Citytv, Sportsnet East, TVA Sports
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Enjoy the last Molson FANatic Saturdays programming of the regular season this weekend! Fans can kick off the fun as of 4:30 p.m. at a pregame party at Les Trois Monkeys on Peel St., located a few steps away from the Bell Centre. By participating in the pregame Trivia at Les Trois Monkeys, one winner will get to participate in Molson Lucky Shots to shoot three pucks from the ice at intermission for various prizes. Monster Energy’s guest, DJ Jayemkayem, will also be spinning tunes in bowl for warmups. Fans can catch her set on Twitch for a chance to win a prize.
In addition, Mediterranean halloumi-based fast-food restaurant Loumi will have a popup kiosk in M2 Marché - Montréal Loto-Québec. Four menu items will be available for sale:
TEAM COMPARISONS
Montreal
Philadelphia
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 27 @ PHI: 4-3 MTL
Mar. 27 @ PHI: 6-4 PHI
Apr. 5 vs. PHI
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
MTL: Nick Suzuki cracked the 80-point plateau for the first time in his career on Thursday against the Bruins, becoming the first Hab to reach that milestone since Alex Kovalev in 2007-08. The Canadiens captain continues to raise the bar for himself and lead by example, collecting 29 points, including 11 goals, since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. According to Sportsnet Stats, Montreal’s top line of Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky has been the hottest line in the NHL since the tournament.
PHI: Matvei Michkov has been pivotal for Philly during their three-game win streak. Since Mar. 27, the rookie forward has registered seven points (4G, 3A), including two goals and an assist against the Canadiens last week. The 2023 seventh-overall pick has points in six consecutive games (4G, 7A), his longest such streak this season. In 74 games, Michkov has amassed 58 points and is second in that category on the Flyers, behind Travis Konecny.
BY THE NUMBERS: FLYERS-CANADIENS
Here’s how the Flyers and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
FLYERS
📈
CANADIENS
31-36-9
RECORD
36-30-9
14.6%
POWER PLAY
21.1%
77.4%
PENALTY KILL
80.4%
2.79
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.00
3.42
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.28
Konecny, Michkov (24)
GOALS
Caufield (35)
Konecny (49)
ASSISTS
Hutson (57)
Konecny (73)
POINTS
Suzuki (81)
Seeler (+8)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Suzuki (+14)
Hathaway (221)
HITS
Slafkovsky (182)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
