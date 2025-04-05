PHI@MTL: What you need to know

Habs look to extend win streak to four, strengthen hold on Wild Card spot

20250405_Previewen
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will try to avenge their loss to the Flyers in late March when they host Philly at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN 

Saturday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m. 

WHERE 

Bell Centre – Montreal, QC 

TV & STREAMING 

Citytv, Sportsnet East, TVA Sports 

RADIO 

TSN 690, 98.5 FM 

TICKETS 

STATISTICS 

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Enjoy the last Molson FANatic Saturdays programming of the regular season this weekend! Fans can kick off the fun as of 4:30 p.m. at a pregame party at Les Trois Monkeys on Peel St., located a few steps away from the Bell Centre. By participating in the pregame Trivia at Les Trois Monkeys, one winner will get to participate in Molson Lucky Shots to shoot three pucks from the ice at intermission for various prizes. Monster Energy’s guest, DJ Jayemkayem, will also be spinning tunes in bowl for warmups. Fans can catch her set on Twitch for a chance to win a prize.

In addition, Mediterranean halloumi-based fast-food restaurant Loumi will have a popup kiosk in M2 Marché - Montréal Loto-Québec. Four menu items will be available for sale:

  • Loumi burger
  • Grilled chicken burger
  • Halloumi sticks
  • Za’atar fries

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal

  • Standings: 5th in the Atlantic Division (81 pts), occupies the 2nd Wild Card spot
  • Home record: 20-12-5
  • Last 10 games: 5-3-2
  • Streak: W3
  • Injuries: Kirby Dach

Philadelphia

  • Standings: 8th in the Metropolitan Division (71 pts)
  • Away record: 12-17-8
  • Last 10 games: 4-5-1
  • Streak: W3
  • Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 27 @ PHI: 4-3 MTL

Mar. 27 @ PHI: 6-4 PHI

Apr. 5 vs. PHI

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

MTL: Nick Suzuki cracked the 80-point plateau for the first time in his career on Thursday against the Bruins, becoming the first Hab to reach that milestone since Alex Kovalev in 2007-08. The Canadiens captain continues to raise the bar for himself and lead by example, collecting 29 points, including 11 goals, since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. According to Sportsnet Stats, Montreal’s top line of Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky has been the hottest line in the NHL since the tournament.

PHI: Matvei Michkov has been pivotal for Philly during their three-game win streak. Since Mar. 27, the rookie forward has registered seven points (4G, 3A), including two goals and an assist against the Canadiens last week. The 2023 seventh-overall pick has points in six consecutive games (4G, 7A), his longest such streak this season. In 74 games, Michkov has amassed 58 points and is second in that category on the Flyers, behind Travis Konecny.

BY THE NUMBERS: FLYERS-CANADIENS

Here’s how the Flyers and Canadiens match up by the numbers:

FLYERS 

📈 

CANADIENS 

31-36-9 

RECORD 

36-30-9 

14.6% 

POWER PLAY 

21.1% 

77.4% 

PENALTY KILL 

80.4% 

2.79 

GOALS FOR/GAME 

3.00 

3.42 

GOALS AGAINST/GAME 

3.28 

Konecny, Michkov (24) 

GOALS 

Caufield (35) 

Konecny (49) 

ASSISTS 

Hutson (57)

Konecny (73) 

POINTS 

Suzuki (81) 

Seeler (+8) 

+/- DIFFERENTIAL 

Suzuki (+14) 

Hathaway (221) 

HITS 

Slafkovsky (182) 

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

Click here for tickets.

Related Content

News Feed

Three-year, entry-level contract for Jacob Fowler

BOS@MTL: Game recap 

Nick Suzuki teams up with the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 3

The 16th edition of the RadioTéléDON to be held today

BOS@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from optional practice – Apr. 2

Kapanen to join Canadiens on Wednesday

FLA@MTL: Game recap

Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup honor for March

Hutson named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 1

Introducing Blueppi!

FLA@MTL: What you need to know

Gallagher family raising money for brain cancer research

MTL@FLA: Game recap

MTL@FLA: What you need to know

MTL@CAR: Game recap 