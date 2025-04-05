PHI@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Enjoy the last Molson FANatic Saturdays programming of the regular season this weekend! Fans can kick off the fun as of 4:30 p.m. at a pregame party at Les Trois Monkeys on Peel St., located a few steps away from the Bell Centre. By participating in the pregame Trivia at Les Trois Monkeys, one winner will get to participate in Molson Lucky Shots to shoot three pucks from the ice at intermission for various prizes. Monster Energy’s guest, DJ Jayemkayem, will also be spinning tunes in bowl for warmups. Fans can catch her set on Twitch for a chance to win a prize.

In addition, Mediterranean halloumi-based fast-food restaurant Loumi will have a popup kiosk in M2 Marché - Montréal Loto-Québec. Four menu items will be available for sale:

Loumi burger

Grilled chicken burger

Halloumi sticks

Za’atar fries

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal

Standings: 5th in the Atlantic Division (81 pts), occupies the 2nd Wild Card spot

Home record: 20-12-5

Last 10 games: 5-3-2

Streak: W3

Injuries: Kirby Dach

Philadelphia

Standings: 8th in the Metropolitan Division (71 pts)

Away record: 12-17-8

Last 10 games: 4-5-1

Streak: W3

Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 27 @ PHI: 4-3 MTL

Mar. 27 @ PHI: 6-4 PHI

Apr. 5 vs. PHI

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

MTL: Nick Suzuki cracked the 80-point plateau for the first time in his career on Thursday against the Bruins, becoming the first Hab to reach that milestone since Alex Kovalev in 2007-08. The Canadiens captain continues to raise the bar for himself and lead by example, collecting 29 points, including 11 goals, since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. According to Sportsnet Stats, Montreal’s top line of Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky has been the hottest line in the NHL since the tournament.

PHI: Matvei Michkov has been pivotal for Philly during their three-game win streak. Since Mar. 27, the rookie forward has registered seven points (4G, 3A), including two goals and an assist against the Canadiens last week. The 2023 seventh-overall pick has points in six consecutive games (4G, 7A), his longest such streak this season. In 74 games, Michkov has amassed 58 points and is second in that category on the Flyers, behind Travis Konecny.

BY THE NUMBERS: FLYERS-CANADIENS

Here’s how the Flyers and Canadiens match up by the numbers: