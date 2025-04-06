MTL@NSH: What you need to know

Montreal heads south to Smashville to round out second game of back-to-back

cms-20250406-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

NASHVILLE – The Canadiens look to stay “Nashville hot” against the Predators in the tail end of a back-to-back at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN

Sunday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

TV & STREAMING

TSN2, RDS

RADIO

TSN 690, 98.5 FM

STATISTICS

TEAM COMPARISONS

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: the Habs mounted a third-period comeback to take care of business at the Bell Centre.

Montreal erased a one-goal deficit to edge the Philadelphia Flyer 3-2 in the opening game of their weekend doubleheader on Saturday. The win marked the Canadiens’ fourth straight, as they further solidified their grip on the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Entering Sunday’s matchup, the Canadiens are four points clear of the New York Rangers in the standings.

The Preds are already looking ahead to next year—and truthfully, they have been for a while. Despite lofty preseason expectations, Nashville never really found its rhythm, landing near the basement of the National Hockey League standings early and failing to climb out. Juuse Saros, Roman Josi and Steven Stamkos have all experienced noticeable dips in production, contributing to the team’s 2024-25 woes.

Nashville enters Sunday’s matchup mired in a five-game losing streak during which they’ve scored just nine goals. But with a return to home ice and rest on their side, expect the Predators to come out strong as they look to play spoiler down the stretch.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 5 vs. NSH: 3-0 MTL

Apr. 6 @ NSH:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Alexandre Carrier returns to Smashville for the first time since being traded to Montreal in late December. The 28-year-old played parts of seven seasons with the Preds and Milwaukee Admirals before returning home to Quebec, where he’s played an important role on the Habs’ blue line. Carrier has 16 points (2G, 14A) in 44 appearance this year.

On the flip side, keep an eye on Justin Barron, who went the other way in the trade. The 23-year-old defenseman has carved out a regular role in Nashville’s lineup has seen an increase in workload in recent weeks with his ice time north of 19 minutes in each of his last nine games. Barron has 10 points (5G, 5A) in 56 games this year.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-PREDS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Predators match up by the numbers:

Canadiens

📈

Predators

37-30-9

RECORD

27-41-8

20.9%

POWER PLAY

21%

80.3%

PENALTY KILL

80.9%

3.00

GOALS FOR/GAME

2.50

3.26

GOALS AGAINST/GAME

3.29

Caufield (35)

GOALS

Forsberg (29)

Hutson (57)

ASSISTS

Forsberg (40)

Suzuki (83)

POINTS

Forsberg (69)

Suzuki (+16)

+/- DIFFERENTIAL

Blankenburg (+6)

Slafkovsky (183)

HITS

L’Heureux (178)

LINEUP NEWS

Check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.

Related Content

News Feed

PHI@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 5

PHI@MTL: What you need to know

Three-year, entry-level contract for Jacob Fowler

BOS@MTL: Game recap 

Nick Suzuki teams up with the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 3

The 16th edition of the RadioTéléDON to be held today

BOS@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from optional practice – Apr. 2

Kapanen to join Canadiens on Wednesday

FLA@MTL: Game recap

Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup honor for March

Hutson named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 1

Introducing Blueppi!

FLA@MTL: What you need to know

Gallagher family raising money for brain cancer research