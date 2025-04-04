Three-year, entry-level contract for Jacob Fowler

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2025-26 to 2027-28) with goaltender Jacob Fowler. Fowler also signed a one-year, one-way AHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Fowler played 35 games with Boston College in 2024-25 in the NCAA’s Hockey East conference, compiling a 25-7-2 record, along with a .940 save percentage and a 1.63 goals-against average. The 6-foot-2, 214 lb netminder, who also recorded seven shutouts, ranked second among all NCAA goaltenders in GAA and shutouts, as well as third in wins and save percentage.

Fowler was named Hockey East Goaltender of the Year for the second straight season, in addition to being named among the finalists for the Mike Richter Award, awarded annually to the NCAA’s most outstanding goaltender, for the second year in a row. The Melbourne, FL., native also helped the Americans to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he played seven games.

Fowler was selected by the Canadiens in the third round (69th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.