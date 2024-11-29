New holiday market coming to the Bell Centre

MONTREAL – The holiday season has officially arrived in Montreal, and just like Santa, a new pop-up market is coming to town.

The OG1 Holiday Market in collaboration with Interac will set up shop outside the Bell Centre in the Rio Tinto Courtyard on Dec. 4 and 5 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. featuring an array of gift ideas from local businesses and creators, as well as festive food and drink options.

Launched in 2022, OG1 or The Original ONE, is the Canadiens’ team-adjacent brand that celebrates and collaborates with the diverse personalities, designers, and artists who make Montreal unique—essentially the fellow “Originals” who continue to mark the city’s history.

On the occasion of the team’s 115th anniversary (the club having been founded on Dec. 4, 1909), 15 local businesses will be on-site for the two-day holiday market, with a variety of unique items reflecting Montreal’s diverse cultural scene. Many of the participating vendors don’t have physical storefronts, meaning shoppers will have a unique chance to browse their goods in person.

Rounding out the festivities will be Monster Energy DJ sets and performances from a lineup of musical artists on both days, and a “happy hour” with newly retired mascot METAL! on Dec. 4 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For the full list of businesses taking part in the market, and for more info, follow OG1 on Instagram here.

Whether coming to the game against Nashville or simply shopping for a unique Montreal-inspired gift for someone on the Nice List, celebrate the holidays with a hockey twist this Dec. 4 and 5.