The 16th edition of the RadioTéléDON to be held today

MONTREAL – The 16th edition of the #oneGOALtoASSIST RadioTéléDON benefiting the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation will be held today, Thursday, April 3. This important fundraising event, which has helped raise more than $2 million since its very first edition, will be broadcast live from the Bell Centre on RDS, 98.5 FM and TSN 690.

Throughout the day, the team’s broadcast partners will appeal to the generosity of their listeners by inviting them to make a pledge to support the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation in its important mission to encourage a healthy and physically active lifestyle among children from underprivileged backgrounds across Quebec. Programming on all three platforms will feature interviews and reports on various programs supported by the Foundation, allowing the public to learn more about its actions.

Fans can already show their support for the cause by donating online at onegoaltoassist.com or by texting "HABS" to 45678 to make a $10 donation. From 4:30 p.m. until the end of the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins, Canadiens Alumni, spouses of current players, as well as sports and cultural personalities will collect donations from the public over the phone. Supporters who donate $50 or more will automatically receive a souvenir photo of Patrik Laine, Nick Suzuki or Lane Hutson as a thank you.

HOW TO DONATE:

ONLINE oneGOALtoASSIST.com

BY PHONE 1-888-925-2133

BY TEXT MESSAGE Text “HABS” to 45678 to make a $10 donation

SPECIAL PROMOTION:

Donate $50 and receive an official photo of Patrik Laine

Donate $100 and receive official photos of Nick Suzuki and Patrik Laine

Donate $250 and receive a hand-signed photo of Lane Hutson, as well as official photos of Nick Suzuki and Patrik Laine

Other ways to contribute

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is also holding a 50/50 raffle as part of the RadioTéléDON. Supporters aged 18 and over across Quebec can purchase tickets online at 5050.canadiens.com. A special auction is also underway, featuring items hand-picked by Habs players, including a blocker and a glove used by Samuel Montembeault. Collectors have until Sunday, April 6 at 9:00 p.m. to place their bids at canadiens.com/auction. Finally, mystery sticks used by Canadiens players this season are available exclusively on Tricolore Sports’ online store. To support the RadioTéléDON, 25% of the profits will be donated to the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation.

About the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization that encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old. Since its inception in August 2000, the Foundation has invested over $48.8 million in the community with its BLEU BLANC BOUGE program and donations to more than 900 charitable endeavors working for the wellbeing of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project – the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program – which consists of building and then activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to organizations whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active. For more information, visit foundation.canadiens.com.