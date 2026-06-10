The 2025-26 Canadiens season: one for the books

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens’ 2025-26 season will be remembered for years to come, and it’s not just because of the good vibes in the room or at the Bell Centre. On top of it all, when Habs fans pore over team records and milestones in the future, they’re bound to see many achievements from this year’s roster dot the lists.

To no one’s great surprise, the captain led the way in that regard. Skating in his seventh NHL season, all of them with Montreal, Nick Suzuki became just the fifth player ever in Canadiens history to reach the 100-point plateau, and the first one to do so in the past 40 years. The 26-year-old kicked off his campaign with a career-best 12-game point streak, setting the stage for the centerman to reach the 300-assist and 400-point plateaus in his career this season. His 537 consecutive games played rank him second in the NHL among active players.

Suzuki enjoyed 29 multi-point games in 2025-26, the most by a Montreal player in a season since Mats Naslund’s 31 in 1985-86, and he is also now the all-time franchise leader in career overtime points with 20.

The London, ON native, who led the Habs with a plus-37 differential, earned his first Frank J. Selke Trophy award for his efforts this season.

With that impressive point total covered, leave it to Suzuki’s linemate, Cole Caufield, to make waves in the League on the goal-scoring front. The 25-year-old winger lit the lamp 51 times this year, becoming just the seventh player in franchise history to hit the half-century mark in goals, and the first one in 36 years.

With only 14 penalty minutes this season – fewest among players with 30 goals or more – Caufield joined Suzuki as an NHL award-winner, in his case claiming his first Lady Byng Trophy in 2025-26. The American winger scored five overtime goals this season and with 13 overall on his resume, he is now the franchise’s all-time leader. Caufield’s 88 points in 2025-26 mark his ascension into point-per-game production, while his 29 go-ahead goals were the second-highest figure for a single season in League history behind Brett Hull.