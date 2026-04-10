Cole Caufield scores 50th goal of the season

Canadiens forward becomes seventh player in franchise history to hit the milestone

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – What’s after 40? For Cole Caufield, the answer is 50.

During Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Habs forward scored his 50th goal of the season, just 12 games after scoring his 40th against the Bruins on March 17, 2026.

Cole Caufield with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Caufield becomes the first Canadiens player in over 36 years to hit the milestone. Stephane Richer was the last Hab to do so, scoring his career-high 50th and 51st of the 1989-90 season on March 24, 1990.

The 25-year-old winger becomes just the seventh player in franchise history to achieve the feat, joining an exclusive class of skaters.

Player
Season
GP
Goals

Guy Lafleur
1977-78
78
60

Steve Shutt
1976-77  
80  
60  

Guy Lafleur
1976-77 
80 
56

Guy Lafleur 
1975-76 
80
56

Guy Lafleur
1974-75 
70
53

Guy Lafleur
1978-79 
80
52

Stephane Richer 
1989-90  
75 
51 

Bernie Geoffrion
1960-61 
64
50

Maurice Richard
1944-45 
50
50

Guy Lafleur 
1979-80 
74
50 

Pierre Larouche
1979-80 
73
50

Stephane Richer
1987-88 
72
50

Cole Caufield 
2025-26 
78 (as of Apr. 9) 
50 (as of Apr. 9) 

 

Caufield is one of two NHL players with at least 50 goals this season, along with Nathan MacKinnon (51) in the race for the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, awarded annually since 1999 to the player with the most regular-season goals.

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