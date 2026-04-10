Cole Caufield scores 50th goal of the season

MONTREAL – What’s after 40? For Cole Caufield, the answer is 50.
During Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Habs forward scored his 50th goal of the season, just 12 games after scoring his 40th against the Bruins on March 17, 2026.
Canadiens forward becomes seventh player in franchise history to hit the milestone
MONTREAL – What’s after 40? For Cole Caufield, the answer is 50.
During Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Habs forward scored his 50th goal of the season, just 12 games after scoring his 40th against the Bruins on March 17, 2026.
Caufield becomes the first Canadiens player in over 36 years to hit the milestone. Stephane Richer was the last Hab to do so, scoring his career-high 50th and 51st of the 1989-90 season on March 24, 1990.
The 25-year-old winger becomes just the seventh player in franchise history to achieve the feat, joining an exclusive class of skaters.
|
Player
|
Season
|
GP
|
Goals
|
Guy Lafleur
|
1977-78
|
78
|
60
|
Steve Shutt
|
1976-77
|
80
|
60
|
Guy Lafleur
|
1976-77
|
80
|
56
|
Guy Lafleur
|
1975-76
|
80
|
56
|
Guy Lafleur
|
1974-75
|
70
|
53
|
Guy Lafleur
|
1978-79
|
80
|
52
|
Stephane Richer
|
1989-90
|
75
|
51
|
Bernie Geoffrion
|
1960-61
|
64
|
50
|
Maurice Richard
|
1944-45
|
50
|
50
|
Guy Lafleur
|
1979-80
|
74
|
50
|
Pierre Larouche
|
1979-80
|
73
|
50
|
Stephane Richer
|
1987-88
|
72
|
50
|
Cole Caufield
|
2025-26
|
78 (as of Apr. 9)
|
50 (as of Apr. 9)
Caufield is one of two NHL players with at least 50 goals this season, along with Nathan MacKinnon (51) in the race for the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, awarded annually since 1999 to the player with the most regular-season goals.