Eight-year contract extension for Ivan Demidov

The 20-year-old forward led all NHL rookies this season with 62 points

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By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on an eight-year, $73.2 million contract extension (2027-28 to 2034-35) with forward Ivan Demidov. The deal will pay him an average annual salary of $9.15 million.

Demidov scored 19 goals and added 43 assists in 82 games with the Canadiens last season, leading all NHL rookies in points, assists, power play points (20), and power play assists (13). The Sergiyev Posad, RUS native also added three goals and six assists in 19 playoff games.

Selected for the 2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team, Demidov also ranked second in voting for the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition, finishing behind Matthew Schaefer from the New York Islanders.

Demidov was selected in the first round (5th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2024 NHL Draft.

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