TBL@MTL: Game recap

Joel Armia scores twice in loss

20240404_TBLMTL_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – All season long, the Canadiens have shown they have no quit, and despite a good effort to come back against the Lightning in the third period, the Habs ultimately fell 7-4 to their opponents at the Bell Centre on Thursday. 

Joel Armia collected goals no. 15 and no. 16 of the season, tying his personal best established in 2019-20. The Finnish right winger has been on fire of late with five goals and six points in his last five outings.  

Kaiden Guhle left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury. 

Head coach Martin St-Louis made only one change to his lineup with Cayden Primeau between the pipes.

The 24-year-old netminder made 28 saves. For more stats, checkout the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals

P1 02:37 0-[1] Armia (Gallagher, Newhook)

Joel Armia bats the puck in

P2 04:42 2-[2] Armia (Newhook, Gallagher)

Joel Armia ties it up

P3 08:40 6-[3] Slafkovsky (Xhekaj, Matheson)

Juraj Slafkovsky tips it in

P3 11:51 6-[4] Caufield (Suzuki, Slafkovsky)

Cole Caufield snipes it

Tampa Bay goals

P1 09:45 [1]-1 Paul (Point, Kucherov) - PPG

P1 16:26 [2]-1 Eyssimont (Motte, Dumba)

P2 07:58 [3]-2 Stamkos (Cirelli, de Haan)

P2 09:12 [4]-2 Paul (Eyssimont)

P2 13:18 [5]-2 Hagel (Raddysh, Cirelli)

P2 17:45 [6]-2 Kucherov (Point, Stamkos) - PPG

P3 19:06 [7]-4 Stamkos (Kucherov) - EN

What’s next

The Canadiens will play their last Saturday-night game at the Bell Centre of the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

