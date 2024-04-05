TBL@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – All season long, the Canadiens have shown they have no quit, and despite a good effort to come back against the Lightning in the third period, the Habs ultimately fell 7-4 to their opponents at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

Joel Armia collected goals no. 15 and no. 16 of the season, tying his personal best established in 2019-20. The Finnish right winger has been on fire of late with five goals and six points in his last five outings.

Kaiden Guhle left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Head coach Martin St-Louis made only one change to his lineup with Cayden Primeau between the pipes.