Beck named Memorial Cup MVP

MONTREAL – Owen Beck and the Saginaw Spirit bested the London Knights 4-3 to win the 2024 Memorial Cup at Dow Event Center in Saginaw, MI on Sunday.

The Habs prospect netted a pair of tallies in the championship game and was awarded the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as the most valuable player of the tournament. Beck scored a team-high four goals, registered one assist, won 69.8% of his faceoffs and was plus-4 in five games at the event.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring for Saginaw, firing a snapshot past the Knights netminder off an offensive zone draw.