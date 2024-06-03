Beck named Memorial Cup MVP

Owen Beck, Saginaw defeat London in all-OHL final

20240602-owenbeck-memcup
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Owen Beck and the Saginaw Spirit bested the London Knights 4-3 to win the 2024 Memorial Cup at Dow Event Center in Saginaw, MI on Sunday.

The Habs prospect netted a pair of tallies in the championship game and was awarded the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as the most valuable player of the tournament. Beck scored a team-high four goals, registered one assist, won 69.8% of his faceoffs and was plus-4 in five games at the event.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring for Saginaw, firing a snapshot past the Knights netminder off an offensive zone draw.

P1 09:07 [1]-0 Beck (Bloom)

The Peterborough, ON native then doubled Saginaw’s advantage later in the frame with another picture-perfect finish.

P1 19:15 [2]-0 Beck (Bloom, Willis) - PPG

London rallied back from down 3-0 to tie the game 3-3 in the third period, but Josh Bloom’s game-winner with 22 seconds left propelled Saginaw to their first-ever Memorial Cup.

Beck follows Quentin Miller (2022) and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (2019) as members of the Canadiens organization to have recently won the Memorial Cup.

Cover photo credit: Eric Young

News Feed

Two-year, entry-level contract for Jared Davidson

Houle: ‘Laval is one of the best places to coach in the AHL’

Rocket sign Jean-François Houle to multi-year extension

Canada finishes fourth at Worlds

Canada’s comeback effort falls short against Switzerland

Beck, OHL’s Spirit set to host Memorial Cup

Guhle last man standing for Habs at World Championship

Q&A Recap: Eric Raymond

Caufield’s four-point effort headlines final day of preliminaries

Oliver Kapanen and Finland defeat Denmark

Guhle, Caufield and Rohrer earn wins at Worlds

Slafkovsky gets on the scoresheet in Slovakia’s win

WANTED: Canadiens in-game hosts

Caufield scores pair in USA’s win over Poland

Guhle, Kapanen extend point streaks at World Championship

Slafkovsky, Slovakia pitch shutout against Poland

Carey Price will receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Northern British Columbia

Guhle’s multi-point night helps Canada avoid scare to Austria