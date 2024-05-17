WANTED: Canadiens in-game hosts

Apply by June 1 to rock the crowd at the Bell Centre

3373_AnimateurRecherche_1920x1080_en_Annie Luu
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Calling all Habs fans who have ever dreamed of being on the jumbotron.

The Canadiens are looking for new in-game hosts to join the club’s roster of hype men and women who keep energy levels high at the Bell Centre.

Fans have until June 1 to apply by submitting a 30- to 60-second audition tape here, demonstrating why they're good for the gig.

Auditions tapes can be uploaded directly as video files via the form while applying, or submitted as links to a video on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, etc.

APPLY NOW: Canadiens in-game hosts 🎤

Ideal candidates will have the charisma to get a crowd loud and on their feet, as well as be perfectly bilingual, creative, and quick-thinking.

Apply now to be a Canadiens in-game host

Already hollering ‘LET’S GOOO’? Apply now!

News Feed

Caufield scores pair in USA’s win over Poland

Guhle, Kapanen extend point streaks at World Championship

Slafkovsky, Slovakia pitch shutout against Poland

Carey Price will receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Northern British Columbia

Guhle’s multi-point night helps Canada avoid scare to Austria

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation awards $638,275 in donations

My man: Mireille Boutin on Michael Pezzetta

Kapanen delivers encore at 2024 World Championship

Slafkovsky, Kapanen, Guhle and Rohrer add to Worlds point totals

Caufield, Guhle earn points in USA and Canada wins

Slafkovsky opens the 2024 World Championship with two assists

2024 IIHF World Championship: Tournament preview

PWHL Montreal set sights on inaugural Walter Cup

My Man: Emily Matheson on Mike Matheson

NHL Draft Lottery | Kent Hughes reacts

Draft Lottery: Canadiens to pick fifth in Vegas

Rocket rookies ride ups and downs of rollercoaster season

Kaiden Guhle named to Canada’s roster for Worlds