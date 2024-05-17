WANTED: Canadiens in-game hosts

MONTREAL – Calling all Habs fans who have ever dreamed of being on the jumbotron.

The Canadiens are looking for new in-game hosts to join the club’s roster of hype men and women who keep energy levels high at the Bell Centre.

Fans have until June 1 to apply by submitting a 30- to 60-second audition tape here, demonstrating why they're good for the gig.

Auditions tapes can be uploaded directly as video files via the form while applying, or submitted as links to a video on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, etc.

APPLY NOW: Canadiens in-game hosts 🎤

Ideal candidates will have the charisma to get a crowd loud and on their feet, as well as be perfectly bilingual, creative, and quick-thinking.