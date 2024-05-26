Canada finishes fourth at Worlds

MONTREAL – Canada wrapped up the IIHF World Championship with a fourth-place finish against Sweden on Sunday.

SWEDEN 4 – 2 CANADA

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle was a healthy scratch as the Canadian squad dressed 14 forwards.

Dylan Cozens and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Red and White, while Carl Grundstrom (x2), Erik Karlsson and Marcus Johansson found the back of the net for the Blue and Gold.

Guhle finished the tournament with five points (1G, 4A) and a plus-4 differential in nine games. In his first participation at Worlds, he was also named Player of the Game for his country once.

What’s next?

Switzerland and Czechia will go head-to-head for the gold medal at 2:20 p.m. ET. Catch all the action on RDS and TSN1.

Cover photo credit: Matt Zambonin/IIHF