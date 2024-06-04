Jordan Harris named Sports Personality of the Year

The Canadiens defenseman was honored at the 20th edition of the Sports Celebrity Breakfast organized by the Cummings Centre Foundation

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Athletic skills aside, Jordan Harris is also known for his warm personality and his community involvement.

That involvement was celebrated on June 2 at the 20th edition of the Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors Foundation’s annual Sports Celebrity Breakfast, where the 23-year-old rearguard was awarded the Sports Personality of the Year award.

A number of other athletes were in attendance at the event – notably, Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, who came to lend his support to his teammate.

“Awarding the Sports Personality of the Year honor to Jordan Harris was very special,” shared Cathy Simons, the Foundation’s executive director. “As of March 2024, he was the only Black Jewish player in the NHL. Harris is also a member of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, which strives to make the sport more diverse.”

In its mission, the Cummings Centre Foundation aims to create an open and diverse space for community members.

Former Canadiens forward Georges Laraque, meanwhile, was awarded this year’s humanitarian prize.

The more than $400,000 raised at the annual Sports Celebrity Breakfast will allow the Cummings Centre to offer essential social services to help seniors in crisis situations. To learn more about the Cummings Centre and the annual Sports Celebrity Breakfast, click here.

Cover photo credit: Benjamin Gordon

