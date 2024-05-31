Two-year, entry-level contract for Jared Davidson

The forward registered 16 points in 38 games with the Laval Rocket this season

20240531 - Jared Davidson - EN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract (2024-25 to 2025-26) with forward Jared Davidson.

Davidson played 38 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL in 2023-24, recording 16 points (11 G, 5A) in his first year as a professional. The 21-year-old centerman ranked third among Rocket rookies in goals, trailing only Logan Mailloux and Joshua Roy.

Before making the jump to the AHL, Davidson appeared in 254 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL from 2018 to 2023. The 6-foot, 183-pound forward totaled 210 points (99G, 111A) in five seasons in Seattle. Davidson won the Ed Chynoweth Cup with the Thunderbirds in 2022-23, awarded to the WHL playoffs champions, before reaching the Memorial Cup final where they were bested by the Quebec Remparts.

Davidson was selected by the Canadiens in the fifth round (130th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

