One-year contract for Connor Hughes

The 27-year-old netminder played 19 games with Lausanne HC in 2023-24

hughes_horiz_EN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with goaltender Connor Hughes. 

Hughes posted a 10-6-1 record, including two shutouts, in 19 games with Lausanne HC in the Swiss National League in 2023-24. The 6-foot-4, 231-pound netminder earned a 1.73 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage.   

In 18 playoff contests with Lausanne, Hughes recorded 11 wins to help his team reach the final. The 27-year-old goaltender maintained a 1.91 GAA and a .933 SVS, to go with a pair of shutouts.

A native of London, ON, Hughes went undrafted in the NHL and made his professional debut in Switzerland in 2017-18.

News Feed

Curtains rise on 2024 NHL Scouting Combine

Beck named Memorial Cup MVP

Two-year, entry-level contract for Jared Davidson

Houle: ‘Laval is one of the best places to coach in the AHL’

Rocket sign Jean-François Houle to multi-year extension

Canada finishes fourth at Worlds

Canada’s comeback effort falls short against Switzerland

Beck, OHL’s Spirit set to host Memorial Cup

Guhle last man standing for Habs at World Championship

Q&A Recap: Eric Raymond

Caufield’s four-point effort headlines final day of preliminaries

Oliver Kapanen and Finland defeat Denmark

Guhle, Caufield and Rohrer earn wins at Worlds

Slafkovsky gets on the scoresheet in Slovakia’s win

WANTED: Canadiens in-game hosts

Caufield scores pair in USA’s win over Poland

Guhle, Kapanen extend point streaks at World Championship

Slafkovsky, Slovakia pitch shutout against Poland