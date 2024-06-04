One-year contract for Connor Hughes

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with goaltender Connor Hughes.

Hughes posted a 10-6-1 record, including two shutouts, in 19 games with Lausanne HC in the Swiss National League in 2023-24. The 6-foot-4, 231-pound netminder earned a 1.73 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage.

In 18 playoff contests with Lausanne, Hughes recorded 11 wins to help his team reach the final. The 27-year-old goaltender maintained a 1.91 GAA and a .933 SVS, to go with a pair of shutouts.

A native of London, ON, Hughes went undrafted in the NHL and made his professional debut in Switzerland in 2017-18.