Beck, OHL’s Spirit set to host Memorial Cup

Junior hockey tournament will run from May 24 to June 2 in Saginaw, MI

OwenBeck-MemCup
By Evan Milner
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Owen Beck and the Saginaw Spirit welcome the Canadian Hockey League’s finest crop to the Dow Event Center for the 2024 Memorial Cup, running from May 24 to June 2 in Saginaw, MI.

The 104th edition of the tournament will feature four teams – the champions from each of the CHL’s three leagues and the hosts – in a round-robin format competition.

Here are the four clubs vying for the national championship this year: Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL Champions); London Knights (OHL Champions); Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL Champions); and Saginaw Spirit (host city). 

IF AT FIRST YOU DON’T SUCCEED, TRY AGAIN

Beck returns to the Memorial Cup for a second consecutive season looking for better fortune in what is likely his last run at junior hockey’s grandest prize. Following last year’s semifinal loss as part of the Peterborough Petes, the Habs prospect is poised for redemption in his second go-around for one of the most historic trophies in North American sport.

The 20-year-old started the 2023-24 campaign in his hometown of Peterborough, where he totaled 30 points (16G, 14A) in 25 games with the Petes. Then, for a second time in as many years, the forward was traded mid-season when Peterborough sent Beck to Saginaw on Jan. 8, where, benefitting from last year’s experience, he was able to settle in nicely with his new team. 

“Last year, I wasn't quite prepared for how much of a difference there would be in your routines and systems. I didn’t know how much being traded would actually affect those things, and I was shell-shocked a little bit when I got to Peterborough,” Beck told the Canadiens content team in January. “Having that experience, I think that's definitely helped me coming into this year, having been traded again, [and] being able to adapt a little bit quicker and get used to things here in Saginaw.”

Once in Michigan, the Canadiens’ 2022 second-round pick put up a tidy 51 points (18G, 33A) in 32 appearances with the Spirit, and an additional 14 in 17 playoff outings.

Unfortunately for Beck, Saginaw was eliminated in the semifinals of the OHL Playoffs by London, who proceeded to win the OHL Championship in four games over the Oshawa Generals. Though automatic entry into the Memorial Cup isn’t the path Beck and the Spirit hoped they’d need to gain admission to the tournament, the 2022 CHL Scholastic Player of the Year is eager for what lies ahead at the end of May and (hopefully) beginning of June at Dow Event Center.

“All the guys are so competitive, and we're always demanding more from ourselves, from each other, holding each other to a higher standard and keeping each other accountable,” Beck explained. “I'm really looking forward to seeing what this group can do down the stretch.”

The Spirit will open the 2024 Memorial Cup against the Warriors on May 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

All games will be broadcast on TSN and RDS.

Cover photo credit: Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

