Beck, OHL’s Spirit set to host Memorial Cup

Here are the four clubs vying for the national championship this year: Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL Champions); London Knights (OHL Champions); Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL Champions); and Saginaw Spirit (host city).

IF AT FIRST YOU DON’T SUCCEED, TRY AGAIN

Beck returns to the Memorial Cup for a second consecutive season looking for better fortune in what is likely his last run at junior hockey’s grandest prize. Following last year’s semifinal loss as part of the Peterborough Petes, the Habs prospect is poised for redemption in his second go-around for one of the most historic trophies in North American sport.

The 20-year-old started the 2023-24 campaign in his hometown of Peterborough, where he totaled 30 points (16G, 14A) in 25 games with the Petes. Then, for a second time in as many years, the forward was traded mid-season when Peterborough sent Beck to Saginaw on Jan. 8, where, benefitting from last year’s experience, he was able to settle in nicely with his new team.

“Last year, I wasn't quite prepared for how much of a difference there would be in your routines and systems. I didn’t know how much being traded would actually affect those things, and I was shell-shocked a little bit when I got to Peterborough,” Beck told the Canadiens content team in January. “Having that experience, I think that's definitely helped me coming into this year, having been traded again, [and] being able to adapt a little bit quicker and get used to things here in Saginaw.”

Once in Michigan, the Canadiens’ 2022 second-round pick put up a tidy 51 points (18G, 33A) in 32 appearances with the Spirit, and an additional 14 in 17 playoff outings.