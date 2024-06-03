Curtains rise on 2024 NHL Scouting Combine

BUFFALO – Hockey’s best prospects have descended on KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, NY for the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine presented by adidas from June 3-8.

The next crop of NHL talent – 100 prospects, to be exact – is slated to participate in the annual event in upstate New York, looking to impress teams’ different brasses. Top prospects including Macklin Celebrini, Artyom Levshunov and Cayden Lindstrom are in attendance.

The NHL Scouting Combine gives teams a chance to evaluate prospects’ mental capabilities and physical performance through interviews and a variety of tests, helping scouts gather comprehensive data ahead of decision-making time at Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28-29.

Meanwhile, for the players, the combine serves as a milestone event on their path to the next step in their careers and is the last exit before the NHL Draft.

The 65 forwards, 32 defensemen and three goalies invited to this year’s event have already established reputations, but the experience provides these talented young hopefuls with the opportunity to make their names the name clubs have circled heading into the draft in about a month’s time.

Prospect interviews, medical assessments, and physical testing are the main happenings throughout the week-long affair. Here is a brief schedule of the week, according to Mike Morreale from the NHL Draft Class podcast and NHL.com: