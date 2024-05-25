Canada’s comeback effort falls short against Switzerland

John Tavares tied the game with 2:07 remaining, but the Canadians lose in a shootout

20240519-iihf-world-championship-kaiden-guhle
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Kaiden Guhle and Team Canada’s gold medal hopes came to an end at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia on Saturday.

The lone Hab remaining in the tournament and Canada lost to Switzerland in the semifinals and will instead play for bronze and a spot on the podium tomorrow morning.

Here’s a brief recap of today’s games:

SWEDEN 3 – 7 CZECHIA

There’s nothing to report Habs-wise in this one, but Czechia is headed to the gold medal game via a 7-3 victory over Sweden.

CANADA 2 – 3 SWITZERLAND (SO)

Canada’s comeback effort fell short, dropping a 3-2 decision to Switzerland in a shootout.

Guhle played 19:33 and recorded three shots on goal against the Swiss.

What’s next?

Sweden and Canada will play for the bronze medal at 9:20 a.m. ET (TSN1 and RDS2) on Sunday. The gold medal game between Czechia and Switzerland will follow at 2:20 p.m. (TSN1 and RDS).

Cover photo credit: Andrea Cardin/IIHF

