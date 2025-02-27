SJS@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will celebrate the rich heritage and impactful achievements of Quebec’s Black communities when they host the San Jose Sharks at the Bell Centre on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHEN
Thursday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
TICKETS
STATISTICS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Here’s what fans can expect inside the Bell Centre as the Canadiens celebrate Black Excellence on Thursday:
TEAM COMPARISONS
Coming out of the break, the Canadiens are doing just fine. Back-to-back dominant wins have kept them in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race with 24 games to go. With their next three matchups against teams well outside of the postseason conversation, they will look to keep momentum on their side before heading west for the always challenging Western Canada road swing.
The Sharks are winless in nearly a month—though that stat sounds worse than it is, given the two-week break in February. Nonetheless, San Jose is mired in a six-game skid, which includes a loss to the Canadiens on February 4. Sitting deep in the basement of the standings, the Sharks have managed just six wins in 30 tries on the road this season. As they continue their road trip across Canada, Ryan Warsofsky’s club will look to turn things around in Montreal.
SEASON SERIES
Feb. 4 @ SJS: 4-3 MTL
Feb. 27 vs. SJS:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Juraj Slafkovsky has been dominant over the last two games with two goals, 12 hits and seven shots on goal. The Habs will need that version of Slafkovsky again on Thursday—and beyond—if they hope to make a serious playoff push.
Tyler Toffoli isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. The 32-year-old journeyman leads the Sharks with 21 tallies this season, including one against Montreal just a few weeks ago. He’s no stranger to the Bell Centre, but on Thursday, the Canadiens will need to make sure he doesn’t feel too at home.
BY THE NUMBERS: SHARKS-HABS
Here’s how the Sharks and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
Sharks
📈
Canadiens
15-36-8
RECORD
27-26-5
17.9%
POWER PLAY
21.6%
76%
PENALTY KILL
81.8%
2.56
GOALS FOR/GAME
2.93
3.68
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.34
Toffoli (21)
GOALS
Caufield (27)
Eklund (30)
ASSISTS
Suzuki (41)
Celebrini (42)
POINTS
Suzuki (57)
Zetterlund (+9)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Suzuki (+5)
Kunin (151)
HITS
Xhekaj (147)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch Martin St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.