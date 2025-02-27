Updates from optional morning skate – Feb. 27 

Montembeault in net against the Sharks

20250227 - Morning Skate - EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional skate at the Bell Centre ahead of their contest against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

During his pregame media op, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Josh Anderson will be in the lineup. He left Tuesday’s game in the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes and did not return. The Canadiens will also provide more details on Kirby Dach’s health status on Friday.

Here’s a look at the players who took part in the optional session. Michael Pezzetta (lower-body injury) skated in a regular practice jersey.

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

62 Beck

45 Carrier

75 Dobes

22 Caufield

48 Hutson

35 Montembeault

51 Heineman

8 Matheson

15 Newhook

47 Struble

55 Pezzetta

72 Xhekaj

20 Slafkovsky

 

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens will also celebrate Black Excellence at the Bell Centre tonight. For tickets, click here.

