Updates from optional morning skate – Feb. 27 

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional skate at the Bell Centre ahead of their contest against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

During his pregame media op, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Josh Anderson will be in the lineup. He left Tuesday’s game in the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes and did not return. The Canadiens will also provide more details on Kirby Dach’s health status on Friday.

Here’s a look at the players who took part in the optional session. Michael Pezzetta (lower-body injury) skated in a regular practice jersey.