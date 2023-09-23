News Feed

Sept. 23 | Lines and D pairings at camp

Changes to the Canadiens medical staff

Team B vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Canadiens launch new Youppi! edition of in-game escape room for 2023-24

Team A vs. Team C: Scrimmage lines

Team C vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Chris Wideman to miss extended time

Team A vs. Team B: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Christian Dvorak out until November 

Paul Byron announces retirement

A letter from Paul Byron 

72 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens acquire Tanner Pearson and a 2025 3rd-round pick from Vancouver

OTT@MTL: Game recap 

OTT@MTL Prospects: What you need to know

CH Weekly: September 18 to 24

MTL@BOS Prospects: Game recap

MTL@BOS Prospects: What you need to know

Training Camp | Quotes of the day

Sean Monahan, Jordan Harris, Joshua Roy, Miguel Tourigny and others spoke to the media in Brossard

BROSSARD - Many players addressed the media on Saturday at training camp at the CN Sports Complex.

Here are some highlights from their availabilities:

Jordan Harris on seizing his opportunity:

I feel like training camp is so exciting because it’s a new chapter. It’s a new year. […] With all the young guys, it’s a great opportunity and hopefully I can take advantage of it, for sure. There are a lot of good players out there, so... you just have to do what you can and stick to your game and try to take advantage of every opportunity you get.

Jordan Harris on the start of a new season

Sean Monahan on his desire to return to Montreal:

I learned a lot from Marty [St-Louis] and playing with younger guys and different styles of hockey. I think I had a lot of fun here [last season]. It was a lot of fun to be a part of this group and I think this group can do some good work this year, so I’m looking forward to that.

Sean Monahan on his return to play

Joshua Roy reacts to Monahan’s compliments about him and shares his impressions on playing with Monahan and Kirby Dach:

It’s flattering. I always try to give 100% every day. I want to prove what I can do. I think it’s going well so far. […] I think [playing with Monahan and Dach] is a reward for my performance at rookie camp. I think I played really well there, so I want to keep it going. I want to take it one day at a time and prove what I can do.

Joshua Roy on the pace of the game at camp

Miguel Tourigny on improving his defensive game in Slovakia:

I think my defensive game improved a lot there. I took on many more responsibilities and played with older guys. I took pride in playing well defensively and transitioning out of the neutral zone. I used to be good offensively but not so much defensively. Playing in Slovakia, I think I was able to improve that aspect of my game and I think that’s helped me at camp this year.