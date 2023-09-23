Training Camp | Quotes of the day

BROSSARD - Many players addressed the media on Saturday at training camp at the CN Sports Complex.

Here are some highlights from their availabilities:

Jordan Harris on seizing his opportunity:

I feel like training camp is so exciting because it’s a new chapter. It’s a new year. […] With all the young guys, it’s a great opportunity and hopefully I can take advantage of it, for sure. There are a lot of good players out there, so... you just have to do what you can and stick to your game and try to take advantage of every opportunity you get.