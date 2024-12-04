Samuel Montembeault to represent Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL – Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault will represent Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off this February.

The NHL unveiled Canada’s roster Wednesday evening, hours after Joel Armia and Patrik Laine were named to Team Finland. Montembeault will join his Habs teammates at the international showdown between Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12 to 20, 2025.

This marks the third time the Canadiens netminder will wear the Maple Leaf in his career. Most recently, he played an instrumental role in Canada’s gold medal run at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, where he posted a 1.42 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage across seven games.

Montembeault was also selected to Team Canada at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship, but did not play throughout the tournament.

This season with Montreal, the 27-year-old has recorded two shutouts and boasts a .901 save percentage over 18 starts.