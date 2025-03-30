MTL@FLA: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

If you’re reading this, you probably already know what situation the Canadiens are in: a five-game losing skid, but also still very much in the playoff picture. The out-of-town scoreboard was, for the first time in a while, not on Montreal’s side Friday night, however, adding even more urgency to Sunday’s matchup in Florida.

The Panthers, meanwhile, are well on their way to another postseason appearance and are set up to make another deep run as they look to defend the Stanley Cup. Florida currently sits second in the East tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning, but are one off, on the tails of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Cats acquired some major help at the trade deadline, trading for Brad Marchand, who made his Panthers debut on March 28, but the Canadiens will look to spoil his second game in a Florida uniform with a win today.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 28 @ FLA: 4-0 MTL

Mar. 15 vs. FLA : 3-1 MTL

Mar. 30 @ FLA :

Apr. 1 vs. FLA :

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Outscoring the Panthers 7-1 has certainly helped the Habs in their two previous meetings this year. Another lockdown defensive effort on Sunday would be just what they need to close out their road trip on a high, so expect Samuel Montembeault to shut it down in net as the Habs look to keep Florida’s offense in check.

Naturally, it’s Marchand on the other side. The 36-year-old has 48 points in 62 games this season and will be searching for his first goal as a Panther as March comes to an end.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CATS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Panthers match up by the numbers: