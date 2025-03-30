MTL@FLA: What you need to know

Montreal looks to get back on track as they close out road trip in Florida

cms-20250330-mtl-fla-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

SUNRISE – The Canadiens aim to snap a lengthy skid against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN

Sunday, March 30 at 1:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

TV & STREAMING

TSN2, RDS

RADIO

TSN 690, 98.5 FM

STATISTICS

TEAM COMPARISONS

If you’re reading this, you probably already know what situation the Canadiens are in: a five-game losing skid, but also still very much in the playoff picture. The out-of-town scoreboard was, for the first time in a while, not on Montreal’s side Friday night, however, adding even more urgency to Sunday’s matchup in Florida.

The Panthers, meanwhile, are well on their way to another postseason appearance and are set up to make another deep run as they look to defend the Stanley Cup. Florida currently sits second in the East tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning, but are one off, on the tails of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Cats acquired some major help at the trade deadline, trading for Brad Marchand, who made his Panthers debut on March 28, but the Canadiens will look to spoil his second game in a Florida uniform with a win today.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 28 @ FLA: 4-0 MTL

Mar. 15 vs. FLA : 3-1 MTL

Mar. 30 @ FLA :

Apr. 1 vs. FLA :

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Outscoring the Panthers 7-1 has certainly helped the Habs in their two previous meetings this year. Another lockdown defensive effort on Sunday would be just what they need to close out their road trip on a high, so expect Samuel Montembeault to shut it down in net as the Habs look to keep Florida’s offense in check.

Naturally, it’s Marchand on the other side. The 36-year-old has 48 points in 62 games this season and will be searching for his first goal as a Panther as March comes to an end.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CATS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Panthers match up by the numbers:

Canadiens

📈

Panthers

33-30-9

RECORD

44-25-3

20.9%

POWER PLAY

24.1%

80.3%

PENALTY KILL

81.2%

2.97

GOALS FOR/GAME

3.14

3.35

GOALS AGAINST/GAME

2.69

Caufield (34)

GOALS

Reinhart (35)

Suzuki (52)

ASSISTS

Barkov (46)

Suzuki (74)

POINTS

Reinhart (75)

Suzuki (+10)

+/- DIFFERENTIAL

Forsling (+31)

Xhekaj (176)

HITS

Greer (194)

LINEUP NEWS

For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.

Related Content

News Feed

MTL@CAR: Game recap 

MTL@CAR: What you need to know

MTL@PHI: Game recap

MTL@PHI: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 26

MTL@STL: Game recap

Dog club member wins suite for a night

MTL@STL: What you need to know

Canadiens Children’s Foundation scores big for the community

The 16th edition of the RadioTéléDON will be held on April 3

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 24

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Mar. 22

COL@MTL: What you need to know

COL@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens celebrate Indigenous cultures

MTL@NYI: Game recap

MTL@NYI: What you need to know

Updates from optional practice - Mar. 19