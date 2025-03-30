MTL@FLA: Game recap

SUNRISE – The Canadiens collected two crucial points with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

With the win, Montreal is back in a playoff spot, edging out the New York Rangers based on games played.

Patrik Laine and Juraj Slafkovsky, who turned 21 on Sunday, scored power play markers and Nick Suzuki netted the game-winning goal off a beautiful feed from Lane Hutson. The Canadiens captain and standout rookie both finished the day with three points.

Samuel Montembeault made 24 saves in the win.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.