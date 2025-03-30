MTL@FLA: Game recap

Habs close out road trip with win in Florida

By Montreal Canadiens
SUNRISE – The Canadiens collected two crucial points with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

With the win, Montreal is back in a playoff spot, edging out the New York Rangers based on games played.

Patrik Laine and Juraj Slafkovsky, who turned 21 on Sunday, scored power play markers and Nick Suzuki netted the game-winning goal off a beautiful feed from Lane Hutson. The Canadiens captain and standout rookie both finished the day with three points.

Samuel Montembeault made 24 saves in the win.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 12:03 [1]-0 Laine (Hutson, Suzuki) – PPG

MTL@FLA: Laine scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

P2 11:27 [2]-1 Slafkovksy (Suzuki, Hutson) – PPG

MTL@FLA: Slafkovsky scores PPG against Sergei Bobrovsky

P3 02:00 [3]-2 Suzuki (Hutson, Slafkovsky)

MTL@FLA: Suzuki scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

P3 18:16 [4]-2 Gallagher (Dvorak) – EN

MTL@FLA: Gallagher scores empty-net goal

Florida goals

P1 13:16 1-[1] Reinhart (Barkov, Verhaeghe)

P2 16:24 2-[2] Jones (Barkov, Rodrigues)

What’s next

The Canadiens and Panthers meet again on Tuesday, this time at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

