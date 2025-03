RALEIGH – The Canadiens’ untimely stretch of losses was pushed to five in a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Friday.

Josh Anderson scored for Montreal 23 seconds after the puck dropped, but that was the extent of the Habs’ offense in this one.

Samuel Montembeault stood tall in net for the visitors, redirecting 21 of the 24 shots that he faced.

