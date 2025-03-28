MTL@CAR: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

When the going gets tough, the tough get going––and the Habs absolutely need to get going on Friday. The Canadiens enter tonight’s matchup on a four-game skid, an untimely slide in the heat of the playoff race. Slow starts have been costly for Montreal, as they have allowed the opening goal in each those losses, something they will look to clean up as a new opportunity knocks in Raleigh.

Meanwhile, Carolina has been surging, going 9-2-0 in their last 11 games. Comfortably in second place in the Metropolitan Division, the Hurricanes are closing in on home ice advantage, a position they’ve been dominant this year (27-8-1). With the postseason in sight, the Canes look to stay hot down the stretch as they are poised to improve on last year’s second-round exit.

SEASON SERIES

Feb. 25 vs. CAR: 4-0 MTL

Mar. 28 @ CAR:

Apr. 16 vs. CAR:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Nick Suzuki rides a five-game point streak entering tonight’s game, but the individual success means little without team results. If the Canadiens are to turn things around, they’ll need their captain to continue leading the way, so expect the 25-year-old to set the tone as the visitors look to snap their skid at Lenovo Center.

The Taylor Hall of old has come out in Carolina. Hall, a Hart Trophy winner, is flashing shades of his 2018 MVP season with nine points in his last seven games, including a hat trick against the Anaheim Ducks just two games ago.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CANES

Here’s how the Canadiens and Hurricanes match up by the numbers: