Gallagher family raising money for brain cancer research

MONTREAL – When Bree Gallagher hits the pavement this spring, she will be giving it her all in honor of her late mother, Della.

Bree, Brendan Gallagher’s sister, will be participating in the Vancouver Marathon on May 4 to raise funds for brain cancer research in memory of her mom, who passed away from cancer in early March following a three-and-a-half-year long battle.

“Last year, my mom was able to come along with my family and I will never forget running past her at the finish line and seeing the smile on her face. This year, I know my angel will be with me the whole way, telling me to suck it up. The medal I receive this year will be for her,” said Bree on her GoFundMe page for her fundraiser.