Gallagher family raising money for brain cancer research

Brendan’s sister, Bree, will be running a marathon to commemorate late mother

20250331 - Gallagher - Fundraiser
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – When Bree Gallagher hits the pavement this spring, she will be giving it her all in honor of her late mother, Della.

Bree, Brendan Gallagher’s sister, will be participating in the Vancouver Marathon on May 4 to raise funds for brain cancer research in memory of her mom, who passed away from cancer in early March following a three-and-a-half-year long battle.

“Last year, my mom was able to come along with my family and I will never forget running past her at the finish line and seeing the smile on her face. This year, I know my angel will be with me the whole way, telling me to suck it up. The medal I receive this year will be for her,” said Bree on her GoFundMe page for her fundraiser.

Since her passing was made public by the Gallagher family, Canadiens fans have shown an outpouring of love on social media, including one fan who is donating back the lavender No. 11 Hockey Fights Cancer jersey that Brendan dedicated to Della and wore in 2022.

All funds raised via the GoFundMe will be donated to the USC Brain Tumor Center. For more information on how to support the Gallagher family initiative and to learn more about their inspiring mom, click here.

