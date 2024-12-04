Laine and Armia named to Finnish 4 Nations roster

MONTREAL – The NHL announced the final 4 Nations Face-Off rosters for Finland and Sweden on Wednesday, with two Habs figuring on the list.

Canadiens forwards Patrik Laine and Joel Armia will represent Finland at the international tournament set to take place in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12 to 20, 2025.

Laine’s nomination is his third with Finland’s senior squad at an intercontinental tournament, having last suited up for the Leijonat in 2016. That year, the then 17-year-old became the youngest Finnish player to play at the IIHF World Championship, racking up 12 points in 10 games to be named tournament MVP. He also took part in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Laine has medaled three times internationally, taking home gold at the 2016 IIHF World U20 Championship, as well as silver at the 2015 IIHF World U18 Championship and the 2016 IIHF World Championship.

Wednesday’s nod is the second piece of good news for the Canadiens newcomer this week, having also returned from injury on Tuesday and scored in his Habs debut against the Islanders.

Armia likewise joins Finland’s senior team on the global stage for a third time, after appearances at the IIHF World Championships in 2022 and 2023—winning gold in 2022 while registering eight points in 10 games.

This season with the Canadiens, the 31-year-old has two goals and eight assists for 10 points in 25 games.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will see some of the best players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States compete for top honors this winter. The remaining rosters for the latter two nations will be unveiled later on Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m. on Sportsnet, TNT and TVA Sports.