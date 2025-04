MONTREAL – It’s official, a new character is joining the Montreal Canadiens Universe, or the MCU, as it is commonly known by fans.

The Canadiens introduced new team mascot Blueppi! on Tuesday, April 1, via a social media post online. The new character will be present at all Habs games, home and away.

Blueppi!, who looks exactly like Youppi! except with blue fur instead of orange, joins the team while the popularity of blue mascots at the Bell Centre continues to soar.