FLA@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will have a chance to sweep their season series against the Panthers on Tuesday at the Bell Centre.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Habs kick off last month of regular season action against Florida
MONTREAL – The Canadiens will have a chance to sweep their season series against the Panthers on Tuesday at the Bell Centre.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHEN
Tuesday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
TICKETS
STATISTICS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Juraj Slafkovsky Bobblehead Night presented by RONA
For the final bobblehead night of the season, the first 8,000 fans through the doors at the Bell Centre will get their hands on a Juraj Slafkovsky collectible, so make sure to arrive early before they are all gone.
It sure seems like No. 20 is a big fan of mini Juraj.
Pregame activities
Stop by the Canadiens Plaza as of 3:00 p.m. and check out the Ford Pregame Zone featuring two Ford vehicles, an inflatable accuracy shooting game, and a lucky wheel to spin to win Ford-branded prizes!
Canadiens 50/50 bundles
This season, the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s popular 50/50 raffles returned with an improved format offering fans even more chances to win. For tonight’s game, fans can double their chances by purchasing a 50$ or 100$ bundle and receive double the tickets for free!
Participants 18 and over across the province of Quebec can enter for a shot at the cash jackpot during every home game, as well as the early bird prize drawn following every road trip. Tickets can be purchased online at 5050.canadiens.com as well as in person during Canadiens games at the Bell Centre.
TEAM COMPARISONS
Montreal
Florida
SEASON SERIES
Dec. 28 @ FLA: 4-0 MTL
Mar. 15 vs. FLA: 3-1 MTL
Mar. 30 @ FLA: 4-2 MTL
Apr. 1 vs. FLA
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
MTL: Lane Hutson continues to etch his name in NHL history books. Following a three-point performance (3A) against the Panthers, the 21-year-old sensation earned his 57th career point and cracked the top 10 for most points in a season by a rookie defenseman. According to NHL PR, the last rookie blue-liner to collect at least that many points in a single season was Detroit Red Wings Hall-of-Famer Nicklas Lidstrom.
FLA: Sam Reinhart registered a goal in Sunday’s loss. The Panthers' leading point-getter is also tied for eighth in goals in the League. In 33 career games against the Canadiens, Reinhart has collected 23 points (8G, 15A).
BY THE NUMBERS: CATS-HABS
Here’s how the Panthers and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
Panthers
📈
Canadiens
44-26-3
RECORD
34-30-9
23.9%
POWER PLAY
21.5%
80.6%
PENALTY KILL
80.4%
3.12
GOALS FOR/GAME
2.99
2.71
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.33
Reinhart (36)
GOALS
Caufield (34)
Barkov (48)
ASSISTS
Suzuki, Hutson (54)
Reinhart (76)
POINTS
Suzuki (77)
Forsling (+31)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Suzuki (+10)
Greer (195)
HITS
Slafkovsky, Xhekaj (176)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
Click here for tickets.