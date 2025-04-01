FLA@MTL: What you need to know

Habs kick off last month of regular season action against Florida

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens will have a chance to sweep their season series against the Panthers on Tuesday at the Bell Centre.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN 

Tuesday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET 

WHERE 

Bell Centre – Montreal, QC 

TV & STREAMING 

TSN2, RDS 

RADIO 

TSN 690, 98.5 FM 

STATISTICS 

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Juraj Slafkovsky Bobblehead Night presented by RONA

For the final bobblehead night of the season, the first 8,000 fans through the doors at the Bell Centre will get their hands on a Juraj Slafkovsky collectible, so make sure to arrive early before they are all gone.

It sure seems like No. 20 is a big fan of mini Juraj.

Juraj Slafkovsky redecorates Canadiens dressing room

Pregame activities

Stop by the Canadiens Plaza as of 3:00 p.m. and check out the Ford Pregame Zone featuring two Ford vehicles, an inflatable accuracy shooting game, and a lucky wheel to spin to win Ford-branded prizes!

Canadiens 50/50 bundles

This season, the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s popular 50/50 raffles returned with an improved format offering fans even more chances to win. For tonight’s game, fans can double their chances by purchasing a 50$ or 100$ bundle and receive double the tickets for free!

Participants 18 and over across the province of Quebec can enter for a shot at the cash jackpot during every home game, as well as the early bird prize drawn following every road trip. Tickets can be purchased online at 5050.canadiens.com as well as in person during Canadiens games at the Bell Centre.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal

  • Standings: 5th in the Atlantic Division (77 pts), occupies the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference
  • Home record: 18-12-5
  • Last 10 games: 4-3-3
  • Streak: W1
  • Injuries: Kirby Dach

Florida

  • Standings: 3rd in the Atlantic Division (91 pts), 5th in the Eastern Conference
  • Away record: 20-15-1
  • Last 10 games: 5-5-0
  • Streak: L1
  • Injuries: Dmitry Kulikov, Matthew Tkachuk

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 28 @ FLA: 4-0 MTL

Mar. 15 vs. FLA: 3-1 MTL

Mar. 30 @ FLA: 4-2 MTL

Apr. 1 vs. FLA

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

MTL: Lane Hutson continues to etch his name in NHL history books. Following a three-point performance (3A) against the Panthers, the 21-year-old sensation earned his 57th career point and cracked the top 10 for most points in a season by a rookie defenseman. According to NHL PR, the last rookie blue-liner to collect at least that many points in a single season was Detroit Red Wings Hall-of-Famer Nicklas Lidstrom.

FLA: Sam Reinhart registered a goal in Sunday’s loss. The Panthers' leading point-getter is also tied for eighth in goals in the League. In 33 career games against the Canadiens, Reinhart has collected 23 points (8G, 15A).

BY THE NUMBERS: CATS-HABS

Here’s how the Panthers and Canadiens match up by the numbers:

Panthers 

📈 

Canadiens 

44-26-3 

RECORD 

34-30-9 

23.9% 

POWER PLAY 

21.5% 

80.6% 

PENALTY KILL 

80.4% 

3.12 

GOALS FOR/GAME 

2.99 

2.71 

GOALS AGAINST/GAME 

3.33 

Reinhart (36) 

GOALS 

Caufield (34) 

Barkov (48) 

ASSISTS 

Suzuki, Hutson (54) 

Reinhart (76) 

POINTS 

Suzuki (77) 

Forsling (+31) 

+/- DIFFERENTIAL 

Suzuki (+10) 

Greer (195) 

HITS 

Slafkovsky, Xhekaj (176) 

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

