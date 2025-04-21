Preview: Canadiens vs. Capitals | Round 1

What you need to know about the Canadiens’ first-round matchup

HABS-CAPS-PREVIEW-ROUND1
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens open the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a first-round series against the Washington Capitals.

ROUND 1 SCHEDULE | ROUND 1 TICKETS | CANADIENS 2025 PLAYOFF CENTRAL

Here’s what you need to know heading into the series:

A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE

Game 1 marks the Habs’ long-awaited return to the postseason—their first since the team’s memorable run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals.

The series also brings a rare dose of déjà vu, marking only the second-ever postseason meeting between the Canadiens and Capitals, and the first since 2010. That year, the No. 8 seeded Canadiens upset the top ranked Capitals in Game 7.

Fifteen years later, Montreal finds themselves in familiar territory, as underdogs looking to eliminate the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed once more.

Since the 4 Nations Face-Off, Montreal owns the better record: 15-5-6 versus Washington’s 15-11-1. The Canadiens are 10-0-2 at the Bell Centre over that span, a form they’ll look to keep intact against the Capitals, who tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL’s best road team in 2024-25.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

Washington edged Montreal 2-1 in the 2024-25 season series, with all three games requiring a decisive third period or overtime frame.

Here’s a brief summary of how it happened:

October 31: The Habs allowed three unanswered third-period goals to fall 6-3 to the Caps on Halloween Night at Capital One Arena.

December 17: The Capitals erased a two-goal deficit, again tallying three unanswered markers in the final stanza, to escape the Bell Centre with a 4-2 victory.

January 10: Cole Caufield extended his goal streak to five games and Nick Suzuki scored the overtime winner in the Canadiens’ 3-2 win on the road in the season series finale.

THE GREAT 8 VERSUS 48

Alexander Ovechkin (No. 8) and Lane Hutson (No. 48): two players, worlds apart in age and style, coming off historic seasons.

At 39 years old, Ovechkin continues to defy time. The future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer returned from a fractured leg earlier this season to score 44 goals in just 65 games for the Capitals and, in doing so, broke Wayne Gretzky’s record to become the NHL’s all-time goals leader.

On the other end of the age spectrum, Hutson, the odds-on favorite for the Calder Trophy, set the Canadiens’ franchise record for most the points by a rookie defenseman and tied Larry Murphy’s NHL record for most assists for a first-year blue-liner.

It’ll be the rookie and the vet. A legend versus a rising star.

X FACTORS

Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki have been the Canadiens’ driving force down the stretch. That trio ranks eighth league-wide among lines with at least 200 minutes together 5-on-5, generating 4.17 goals per 60 minutes. All with career years in points, expect the Habs to need their top weapons to breakthrough Washington’s defensive structure to prevail in this series.

The Caps’ first line, composed of Ovechkin, Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas also produced elite numbers this season, before the latter went down with an injury. The three-man unit contributed 4.69 goals per 60 minutes, ranking them fifth in the NHL. With Protas yet to resume on-ice work, his status for the series is in limbo. Regardless, Ovechkin and Strome’s threat remains alarming for Montreal.

BETWEEN THE PIPES

Samuel Montembeault is expected to lead the Canadiens onto the ice for Game 1 at Capital One Arena. The 28-year-old posted career-bests this season with 32 wins and a 2.82 goals-against average. Montembeault ranked fifth in the NHL in goals saved above expected this season—a stat line he’ll look to carry into this first-round duel.

For Washington, Logan Thompson returned to practice on Saturday after missing the final seven games of the season with an injury. If he’s cleared, he will likely start on Monday, after going 31-6-6 in 43 games this season, with a .910 save percentage, 2.49 GAA and the League’s third-best goals saved above expected.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CAPS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Capitals matched up by the numbers in the regular season:

Canadiens

📈

Capitals

40-31-11

RECORD

51-22-9

20.1%

POWER PLAY

23.5%

80.9%

PENALTY KILL

82%

2.96

GOALS FOR/GAME

3.49

3.18

GOALS AGAINST/GAME

2.79

Caufield (37)

GOALS

Ovechkin (44)

Suzuki (60)

ASSISTS

Strome (53)

Suzuki (89)

POINTS

Strome (82)

Suzuki (+19)

+/- DIFFERENTIAL

Protas (+40)

Slafkovsky (194)

HITS

Wilson (233)

STAY UP TO DATE

Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch press conferences and player media availabilities throughout the series, and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts or website for everything you need to know about the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Plus, take in the electrifying atmosphere of the postseason at a number of watch parties in town, whether the team is at home or on the road:

  • For all home games, starting three hours before puck drop, be sure to stop by the Fan Jam presented by La Cage in La Cour Rio Tinto outside the Bell Centre for the largest free outdoor watch party in town.
  • L’espace 1909, a 17,000-square foot event space adjacent to the Bell Centre, will be hosting exclusive not-to-be-missed, catered watch parties for all Habs playoff games in 2025. Tickets are required and can be purchased here.
  • Finally, the Casino de Montréal will be hosting a buzz-worthy watch party for Games 1 and 2 while the Habs are on the road in Washington.

Details for official team and partner watch parties are also available on the canadiens.com Playoff Central page.

Editor’s note: All stats related to goals per 60 minutes and goals saved above expected are sourced from *Money Puck*.

Related Content

Habs playoff games: where to watch

Canadiens Round 1 playoff schedule announced

News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 20

Updates from practice – Apr. 19

Updates from optional practice – Apr. 18

Habs playoff games: where to watch

Nick Suzuki wins the Canadiens’ Molson Cup Player of the Year for 2024-25

Canadiens Round 1 playoff schedule announced

Off the ice with… Eric Fleising

Joshua Roy assigned to Laval Rocket

CAR@MTL: Game recap 

The Canadiens are in – here’s how to get playoff tickets

Josh Anderson wins Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 16

CAR@MTL: What you need to know

Bell Centre ice voted best in the NHL

Nick Suzuki nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Updates from practice – Apr. 15

Lane Hutson sets new rookie franchise record

CHI@MTL: Game recap 