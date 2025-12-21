PIT@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Jacob Fowler earns his first NHL shutout to lead the Canadiens past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

With a secondary assist on Owen Beck’s first NHL goal, Lane Hutson reached 100 career points. He became the first defenseman in Canadiens history to record 100 points at age 21 or younger.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Christmas at the Bell Centre presented by Tim Hortons

The Habs celebrated the holiday season in style with a number of activations including free Tim Hortons coffee and hot chocolate, fire pits, and a visit from Santa Claus. The first 7,500 fans through the doors also got their hands on a Canadiens Timbit Christmas ornament.

Fundraiser to combat homelessness

The organization also put on a special 50/50 raffle to benefit the Old Brewery Mission and help fight homelessness in the city, in addition to a coat and boot drive outside.