Updates from morning skate – Dec. 20

Danault likely to join team in Boston

20251220-skateEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens laced their skates in preparation for Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Phillip Danault, acquired Friday night from the Los Angeles Kings, was not present at the skate. During his press conference Saturday morning, general manager Kent Hughes said that the 32-year-old forward will “probably” join the team in Boston.

Ahead of the skate, the Canadiens also announced that Jared Davidson has been loaned to the Laval Rocket.

Here’s a list of all the players who hit the ice:

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Mike Matheson will return to the lineup, while Jayden Struble will skip his turn. Jacob Fowler will also start against the Penguins.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens are also celebrating Christmas at the Bell Centre presented by Tim Hortons. For tickets, click here.

