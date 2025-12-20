Updates from morning skate – Dec. 20

MONTREAL – The Canadiens laced their skates in preparation for Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Phillip Danault, acquired Friday night from the Los Angeles Kings, was not present at the skate. During his press conference Saturday morning, general manager Kent Hughes said that the 32-year-old forward will “probably” join the team in Boston.

Ahead of the skate, the Canadiens also announced that Jared Davidson has been loaned to the Laval Rocket.

Here’s a list of all the players who hit the ice: