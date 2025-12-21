MTL@PIT: What you need to know

PITTSBURGH – The Canadiens are looking to sweep their season series against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.
TEAM COMPARISONS
The Canadiens concluded their final homestand of 2025 with three wins in four games. This stretch brought their home record to 10-9-1 and included a number of memorable moments, including Jacob Fowler’s first NHL shutout, Owen Beck’s first (official) NHL goal and homegrown talent Zachary Bolduc’s first tallies on home ice in front of family and friends. The team will look to ride this high on the road where they’ve had a lot of success this season.
Meanwhile, the Penguins are desperate to put an end to their eight-game slide. Pittsburgh’s offense has gone dry over the last two games where they’ve conceded eight goals. They’ll have two chances to get back in the win column before the short holiday break tonight and on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
SEASON SERIES
Dec. 11 @ PIT: 4-2 MTL
Dec. 20 vs. PIT: 4-0 MTL
Dec. 21 @ PIT:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
With an assist last night, Oliver Kapanen became the second Canadiens rookie in the past 10 years to record multiple shorthanded points in a season. The first-year forward ranks fifth in points (17) and second in goals (10) among NHL rookies.
Excluding the last two contests, Bryan Rust was on a four-game point streak that yielded four goals and three assists. The veteran forward has collected 28 points (12G, 16A) in 32 games this season.
BY THE NUMBERS: PENS-HABS
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Sunday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
