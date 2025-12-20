PIT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – Christmas has come early at the Bell Centre! The Habs will host the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first leg of a home-and-home series on Saturday.
MONTREAL – Christmas has come early at the Bell Centre! The Habs will host the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first leg of a home-and-home series on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Christmas at the Bell Centre presented by Tim Hortons
Ho Habs Ho! A variety of holiday-themed activations, plus a major fundraising initiative, are set to take place at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Here's what's in store inside and outside the arena:
Major fundraiser with Old Brewery Mission to combat homelessness
The Canadiens have partnered with the Old Brewery Mission to raise funds and supplies for the less fortunate this holiday season. A boot and coat drive as well as special 50/50 raffle are both taking place on Saturday:
Molson FANatic Saturdays
Saturday games at the Bell Centre feature a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what's in store tonight:
TEAM COMPARISONS
Zachary Bolduc scored his first two goals on home ice en route to a convincing 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. The Canadiens will complete their final homestand of 2025 tonight and are looking to leave the Bell Centre on a positive note after winning two of their last three games in their own building. As of Sunday, the Habs will be on the road for seven contests in Pittsburgh, Boston, Tampa, Sunrise, Carolina, St. Louis and Dallas.
Coming into Montreal on a seven-game losing streak, the Penguins are hoping to turn things around before the end of the calendar year and wrap up their annual Dads’ Trip on a high. Aside from being shut out against the Senators 4-0 on Thursday, Pittsburgh has managed to keep games tight during this rough stretch, forcing extra time on four occasions.
SEASON SERIES
Dec. 11 @ PIT: 4-2 MTL
Dec. 20 vs. PIT:
Dec. 21 @ PIT:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Lane Hutson could reach 100 career NHL points with a goal or assist against the Pens. After notching his 60th career assist on Thursday, the 2025 Calder Trophy winner became the first Canadiens defensemen to amass that many helpers in a calendar year. This season, Hutson has recorded 31 points (5G, 26A) in 34 games.
Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 35 points in 33 games. The veteran forward has always had success against the Habs, registering 70 points (25G, 45A) in 53 regular season outings against Montreal. With 1,722 career NHL points, Crosby could tie Mario Lemieux for the most points in franchise history (1,723).
BY THE NUMBERS: PENS-HABS
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team's social accounts closer to puck drop.
