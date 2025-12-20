PIT@MTL: What you need to know

Christmas at the Bell Centre presented by Tim Hortons

Ho Habs Ho! A variety of holiday-themed activations, plus a major fundraising initiative, are set to take place at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Here's what's in store inside and outside the arena:

The first 7,500 fans to enter the Bell Centre will receive a free Canadiens Timbit Christmas ornament courtesy of Tim Hortons;

As of 4:00 p.m., fans can get festive during the pregame party at Canadiens Plaza in the Rio Tinto Courtyard;

Free Tim Hortons coffee and hot chocolate sampling;

Photo ops with Santa;

Fire pits;

Boot and coat drive donation bins in support of Old Brewery Mission

Major fundraiser with Old Brewery Mission to combat homelessness

The Canadiens have partnered with the Old Brewery Mission to raise funds and supplies for the less fortunate this holiday season. A boot and coat drive as well as special 50/50 raffle are both taking place on Saturday:

Fans can donate gently-used winter coats and boots at outdoor collection points as of 4:00 p.m. For the full list of accepted items, click here;



Fans in Quebec aged 18+ can buy tickets for a special 50/50 raffle benefiting the Old Brewery Mission; Fans at the Bell Centre can buy tickets from volunteers around the arena wearing green bibs; Fans online can buy tickets by visiting obm5050.com; The Canadiens and the Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation will match the charitable split that will go to Old Brewery Mission with equivalent corporate donations.



Molson FANatic Saturdays

Saturday games at the Bell Centre feature a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what's in store tonight:

Local artist ZEK will create a painting live in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec as part of the Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec. To see all the paintings so far, plus enter for a chance to win one, click here;

Former Canadiens players Marc-André Bergeron and Karl Dykhuis will meet fans in Section 117 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

Musical guest DJ Hedspin will provide pregame and intermissions tunes as part of the Monster Energy DJ Series;

One lucky fan will get to shoot for Canadiens season tickets and other prizes during second intermission.

Fans aged 18+ can also take part in this month’s pre- and postgame party happening at Château Champlain for a chance to win tickets to the game, watch a live podcast recording, and more. For all the details, click here.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Zachary Bolduc scored his first two goals on home ice en route to a convincing 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. The Canadiens will complete their final homestand of 2025 tonight and are looking to leave the Bell Centre on a positive note after winning two of their last three games in their own building. As of Sunday, the Habs will be on the road for seven contests in Pittsburgh, Boston, Tampa, Sunrise, Carolina, St. Louis and Dallas.

Coming into Montreal on a seven-game losing streak, the Penguins are hoping to turn things around before the end of the calendar year and wrap up their annual Dads’ Trip on a high. Aside from being shut out against the Senators 4-0 on Thursday, Pittsburgh has managed to keep games tight during this rough stretch, forcing extra time on four occasions.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 11 @ PIT: 4-2 MTL

Dec. 20 vs. PIT:

Dec. 21 @ PIT:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Lane Hutson could reach 100 career NHL points with a goal or assist against the Pens. After notching his 60th career assist on Thursday, the 2025 Calder Trophy winner became the first Canadiens defensemen to amass that many helpers in a calendar year. This season, Hutson has recorded 31 points (5G, 26A) in 34 games.

Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 35 points in 33 games. The veteran forward has always had success against the Habs, registering 70 points (25G, 45A) in 53 regular season outings against Montreal. With 1,722 career NHL points, Crosby could tie Mario Lemieux for the most points in franchise history (1,723).

BY THE NUMBERS: PENS-HABS

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: