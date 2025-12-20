Jared Davidson loaned to Laval Rocket

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Saturday that forward Jared Davidson has been loaned to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.
He was recalled from the Rocket on November 14. In 10 games with the Canadiens, he collected an assist.
