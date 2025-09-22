PIT@MTL: What you need to know

IMPORANT STM STRIKE INFO

Due to a strike by STM maintenance staff, commutes to Monday’s preseason game will be affected by metro and bus service shutdowns. Fans attending the game should plan their arrival and departure accordingly.

There will be no metro and bus service between 5:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. for that day.

Alternate transportation options include the following: nearby parking, exo train, REM, taxis and ridesharing services and BIXI.

For more information on the STM strike, click here.

TEAM COMPARISONS

It’s only preseason –– and game one at that –– so we won’t look too far into Monday’s matchup, but players on both sides will be eager to make an impression and fight for roster spots. If last year’s exhibition calendar taught us anything, it’s that there won’t be any lack of intensity in the building on Monday.

While the Canadiens have yet to confirm their roster, the Penguins revealed theirs on Sunday, highlighted by Rafael Harvey-Pinard, who will make his unofficial return to the Bell Centre.

Click here for the Pens’ full lineup in Montreal.

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, after which we will have a clearer picture of Monday’s projected roster. Keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news and check back closer to puck drop for the full official lineup.

Head coach Martin St-Louis and select players will address the media following morning skate. To catch St-Louis’ press conference and player availabilities, subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL).