PIT@MTL: Important STM strike info

Fans should plan their trips in advance due to complete metro and bus service shutdowns on Monday evening

Cour Rio Tinto
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Due to a strike by STM maintenance staff, commutes to Monday’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Penguins will be affected by metro and bus service shutdowns. Fans attending the game should plan their arrival and departure accordingly.

There will be no metro and bus service between 5:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. for that day.

Alternate transportation options to the Bell Centre are available:

  • Nearby parking: Several additional parking lots operate near the Bell Centre, see the map below to view the available options.
  • exo train: With Lucien-L’Allier station adjacent to the Bell Centre and Central Station just a few minutes’ walk away, the train is a simple and convenient option.
  • REM: The terminal at Central Station is within walking distance of the Bell Centre.
  • Taxis and ridesharing services: The recommended pickup and drop-off point is located at the corner of Saint-Antoine West and Sainte-Cecile, just south of the Bell Centre. Service agents and signage will be in place during the event.
  • BIXI: Several stations are located near the arena.
Evenko25-Greve_MAP

For more details on STM service status, visit https://www.stm.info/en/info/service-updates/info-strike

